Intelligence Commanders discuss plan to deploy HID to Election Commission

[Anchor]

One participant of the hamburger meeting held two days before the martial law has come forward to apologize and revealed the discussions that took place at that time.

Colonel Jeong from the Intelligence Command stated that there were discussions about using cable ties and hoods to control the employees of the National Election Commission.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the story.

[Report]

This is the computer room of the National Election Commission two minutes after the declaration of emergency martial law.

Armed soldiers enter with handguns and take pictures of a piece of equipment.

This is the integrated voter registration system of the National Election Commission.

In relation to the soldiers' entry into the National Election Commission, there have been revelations that there were discussions about using violence to seize control of the commission.

Colonel Jeong, who attended the so-called 'hamburger meeting' held two days before the martial law, issued a statement through his legal counsel, revealing that he specifically discussed the organization of personnel to secure the National Election Commission member list with Commander Moon Sang-ho and former Commander Noh Sang-won, as well as methods to control the employees.

Additionally, there were attempts to verify the identities of the National Election Commission employees when they reported to work or to forcibly move them to meeting rooms.

Colonel Jeong's side also stated that discussions were held about using cable ties, masks, and hoods for this purpose.

Earlier, claims were made within the Democratic Party that during the martial law, the North Korean Operations Unit under the Intelligence Command was tasked with subduing National Election Commission employees using cable ties.

[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party Member: "On December 3, 38 intelligence agents, including those from HID, were gathered and instructed to use these cable ties to bind the arms and legs of 30 National Election Commission employees..."]

Colonel Jeong's legal counsel reported that Colonel Jeong acknowledged his wrongdoing and apologized, stating that he would protect his subordinates and take responsibility himself.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

