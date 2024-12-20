News 9

Ex-intelligence commander Noh linked to martial law plot

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who is suspected to be a key figure in this martial law, held a meeting at a burger franchise on the day of the martial law.

This meeting included not only active-duty soldiers but also reserve soldiers.

The police have urgently arrested a reserve colonel who attended the meeting and have applied for an arrest warrant.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

This is a burger franchise identified as the meeting place for two former and current intelligence commanders.

It is reported that former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won and Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho discussed securing the Election Commission's server here.

However, it has been confirmed that on the day of the martial law, former Commander Noh also held a meeting with active and reserve soldiers at this location.

The police analyzed the CCTV footage from the franchise and identified four other participants in another 'burger meeting.'

The attendees of this meeting were different from those who attended the first meeting with the intelligence commanders, and the police have urgently arrested a reserve colonel, identified as Kim, and applied for an arrest warrant yesterday (12.19).

Retired Colonel Kim, who is from the Defense Investigation Headquarters, is known to have frequently contacted Deputy Chief Kim, who is also from the investigation headquarters, and Deputy Chief Kim was excluded from duty on the 18th due to suspicions of involvement in the emergency martial law.

Reserve Colonel Kim is the person mentioned by the Democratic Party in relation to the allegations of the intelligence agency's 'illegal investigation team.'

[Choo Mi-ae/Democratic Party Member: "(Reserve Colonel Kim) played a role in supporting and connecting active-duty soldiers and OB (former soldiers) from the investigation headquarters."]

The substantive examination of the warrant for reserve Colonel Kim is scheduled to take place tomorrow (12.21).

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

