News 9

Timeline of martial law plot to seize NEC

입력 2024.12.20 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Securing the Election Commission's server appears to be one of the main objectives of this martial law.

Evidence continues to emerge that former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who is being pointed out as a key figure behind the martial law, was deeply involved in this matter.

Based on the exclusive reports we have provided over the past two days regarding the whereabouts of former Commander Noh and the investigation details that have come to light so far, we have reconstructed how the plan to seize the Election Commission was carried out.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

This is the residence of the Minister of National Defense located in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

Three days before the declaration of martial law, it has been reported that former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun met alone with former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who retired six years ago.

According to the prosecution's investigation, after this meeting, former Minister Kim reportedly instructed the head of the Counterintelligence Command, Yeo In-hyung, as follows.

“Once martial law is declared, send counterintelligence agents to the National Assembly and go to the National Election Commission to bring back materials containing evidence of election fraud.”

The very next day, evidence was captured that former Commander Noh met with current Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho.

This is the so-called 'burger meeting.'

As a civilian, former Commander Noh was also found to have mentioned 'securing the Election Commission's server' to Commander Moon and others.

Then, two days later, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law.

According to KBS's investigation, immediately after the declaration of martial law, former Minister Kim reportedly called Yeo In-hyung and said, “Talk to Noh Sang-won regarding the Election Commission.”

Again, Commander Yeo is said to have instructed his subordinate, Jeong Seong-woo, the head of the Counterintelligence First Division, to “contact Noh Sang-won.”

Such circumstances suggest that former Commander Noh was deeply involved in the planning and execution of military operations related to the National Election Commission before and after the martial law.

On the actual day of the martial law, military forces were deployed to the National Election Commission, and the scene of the martial law troops filming the National Election Commission's server was captured on CCTV.

As the investigation focuses on determining the reality of the 'behind-the-scenes' of the martial law, it is crucial to uncover how deeply former Commander Noh was involved in the planning of the martial law night.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Timeline of martial law plot to seize NEC
    • 입력 2024-12-20 23:45:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

Securing the Election Commission's server appears to be one of the main objectives of this martial law.

Evidence continues to emerge that former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who is being pointed out as a key figure behind the martial law, was deeply involved in this matter.

Based on the exclusive reports we have provided over the past two days regarding the whereabouts of former Commander Noh and the investigation details that have come to light so far, we have reconstructed how the plan to seize the Election Commission was carried out.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

This is the residence of the Minister of National Defense located in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

Three days before the declaration of martial law, it has been reported that former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun met alone with former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who retired six years ago.

According to the prosecution's investigation, after this meeting, former Minister Kim reportedly instructed the head of the Counterintelligence Command, Yeo In-hyung, as follows.

“Once martial law is declared, send counterintelligence agents to the National Assembly and go to the National Election Commission to bring back materials containing evidence of election fraud.”

The very next day, evidence was captured that former Commander Noh met with current Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho.

This is the so-called 'burger meeting.'

As a civilian, former Commander Noh was also found to have mentioned 'securing the Election Commission's server' to Commander Moon and others.

Then, two days later, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law.

According to KBS's investigation, immediately after the declaration of martial law, former Minister Kim reportedly called Yeo In-hyung and said, “Talk to Noh Sang-won regarding the Election Commission.”

Again, Commander Yeo is said to have instructed his subordinate, Jeong Seong-woo, the head of the Counterintelligence First Division, to “contact Noh Sang-won.”

Such circumstances suggest that former Commander Noh was deeply involved in the planning and execution of military operations related to the National Election Commission before and after the martial law.

On the actual day of the martial law, military forces were deployed to the National Election Commission, and the scene of the martial law troops filming the National Election Commission's server was captured on CCTV.

As the investigation focuses on determining the reality of the 'behind-the-scenes' of the martial law, it is crucial to uncover how deeply former Commander Noh was involved in the planning of the martial law night.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, “한덕수 대면 조사”…국무회의 참석자 9명 <br>조사

경찰, “한덕수 대면 조사”…국무회의 참석자 9명 조사
공조본, 윤 대통령에 2차 소환 통보…25일 공수처 출석 요구

공조본, 윤 대통령에 2차 소환 통보…25일 공수처 출석 요구
계엄 당일도 ‘햄버거 회동’…<br>또 다른 민간인 있었다

계엄 당일도 ‘햄버거 회동’…또 다른 민간인 있었다
“케이블 타이·두건까지”…HID 투입 계획 있었나

“케이블 타이·두건까지”…HID 투입 계획 있었나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.