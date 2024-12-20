Timeline of martial law plot to seize NEC

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Securing the Election Commission's server appears to be one of the main objectives of this martial law.



Evidence continues to emerge that former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who is being pointed out as a key figure behind the martial law, was deeply involved in this matter.



Based on the exclusive reports we have provided over the past two days regarding the whereabouts of former Commander Noh and the investigation details that have come to light so far, we have reconstructed how the plan to seize the Election Commission was carried out.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



This is the residence of the Minister of National Defense located in Hannam-dong, Seoul.



Three days before the declaration of martial law, it has been reported that former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun met alone with former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who retired six years ago.



According to the prosecution's investigation, after this meeting, former Minister Kim reportedly instructed the head of the Counterintelligence Command, Yeo In-hyung, as follows.



“Once martial law is declared, send counterintelligence agents to the National Assembly and go to the National Election Commission to bring back materials containing evidence of election fraud.”



The very next day, evidence was captured that former Commander Noh met with current Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho.



This is the so-called 'burger meeting.'



As a civilian, former Commander Noh was also found to have mentioned 'securing the Election Commission's server' to Commander Moon and others.



Then, two days later, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law.



According to KBS's investigation, immediately after the declaration of martial law, former Minister Kim reportedly called Yeo In-hyung and said, “Talk to Noh Sang-won regarding the Election Commission.”



Again, Commander Yeo is said to have instructed his subordinate, Jeong Seong-woo, the head of the Counterintelligence First Division, to “contact Noh Sang-won.”



Such circumstances suggest that former Commander Noh was deeply involved in the planning and execution of military operations related to the National Election Commission before and after the martial law.



On the actual day of the martial law, military forces were deployed to the National Election Commission, and the scene of the martial law troops filming the National Election Commission's server was captured on CCTV.



As the investigation focuses on determining the reality of the 'behind-the-scenes' of the martial law, it is crucial to uncover how deeply former Commander Noh was involved in the planning of the martial law night.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



