News 9

Constitutional Court's options following President's refusal to accept court documents

입력 2024.12.20 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon did not receive the impeachment trial-related documents sent by the Constitutional Court today (12.20) again.

It has already been five days.

The Constitutional Court stated that all six justices are aware of this situation and are considering various options.

Reporter Park Young-min has investigated what options are being considered.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol is still not receiving the impeachment trial-related documents sent by the Constitutional Court today.

The document notifying the fact of 'impeachment trial receipt' has been in a 'not received' state for five days, and the document requesting necessary materials for the trial has been in the same state for four days.

[Lee Jin/Director General for Public Information Office at the Constitutional Court: "The status of document delivery to the President is still in an undelivered state. No additional written submissions have been received from either party or interested parties."]

As criticisms of delaying tactics continue, the Constitutional Court has stated that all six justices are aware of this situation.

The Constitutional Court previously announced that it would reach a conclusion on the delivery methods for the relevant documents by December 23.

Three main options are being considered.

First, there is 'service by leaving,' which considers the documents delivered if they are left at the delivery location.

Another method is 'service by mail,' which considers the documents delivered on the day the Constitutional Court sends them by registered mail.

If the Constitutional Court adopts one of these methods, the documents will be considered delivered on the day they are left or sent by mail.

The final method is 'service by public notice,' which involves announcing it on court bulletin boards, etc.

If the Constitutional Court makes a public notice on December 23, the date of document delivery will be considered January 6 of next year, two weeks later.

[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Rapporteur Judge: "(Among the various methods) if even one is notified, the effect of delivery occurs, so the Constitutional Court will try to eliminate procedural defects by delivering in various ways...."]

The Constitutional Court discussed the delivery issue in the justices' meeting held yesterday (12.19), but it has not been disclosed what specific options were discussed.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Constitutional Court's options following President's refusal to accept court documents
    • 입력 2024-12-20 23:45:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon did not receive the impeachment trial-related documents sent by the Constitutional Court today (12.20) again.

It has already been five days.

The Constitutional Court stated that all six justices are aware of this situation and are considering various options.

Reporter Park Young-min has investigated what options are being considered.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol is still not receiving the impeachment trial-related documents sent by the Constitutional Court today.

The document notifying the fact of 'impeachment trial receipt' has been in a 'not received' state for five days, and the document requesting necessary materials for the trial has been in the same state for four days.

[Lee Jin/Director General for Public Information Office at the Constitutional Court: "The status of document delivery to the President is still in an undelivered state. No additional written submissions have been received from either party or interested parties."]

As criticisms of delaying tactics continue, the Constitutional Court has stated that all six justices are aware of this situation.

The Constitutional Court previously announced that it would reach a conclusion on the delivery methods for the relevant documents by December 23.

Three main options are being considered.

First, there is 'service by leaving,' which considers the documents delivered if they are left at the delivery location.

Another method is 'service by mail,' which considers the documents delivered on the day the Constitutional Court sends them by registered mail.

If the Constitutional Court adopts one of these methods, the documents will be considered delivered on the day they are left or sent by mail.

The final method is 'service by public notice,' which involves announcing it on court bulletin boards, etc.

If the Constitutional Court makes a public notice on December 23, the date of document delivery will be considered January 6 of next year, two weeks later.

[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Rapporteur Judge: "(Among the various methods) if even one is notified, the effect of delivery occurs, so the Constitutional Court will try to eliminate procedural defects by delivering in various ways...."]

The Constitutional Court discussed the delivery issue in the justices' meeting held yesterday (12.19), but it has not been disclosed what specific options were discussed.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, “한덕수 대면 조사”…국무회의 참석자 9명 <br>조사

경찰, “한덕수 대면 조사”…국무회의 참석자 9명 조사
공조본, 윤 대통령에 2차 소환 통보…25일 공수처 출석 요구

공조본, 윤 대통령에 2차 소환 통보…25일 공수처 출석 요구
계엄 당일도 ‘햄버거 회동’…<br>또 다른 민간인 있었다

계엄 당일도 ‘햄버거 회동’…또 다른 민간인 있었다
“케이블 타이·두건까지”…HID 투입 계획 있었나

“케이블 타이·두건까지”…HID 투입 계획 있었나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.