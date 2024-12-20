Constitutional Court's options following President's refusal to accept court documents

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon did not receive the impeachment trial-related documents sent by the Constitutional Court today (12.20) again.



It has already been five days.



The Constitutional Court stated that all six justices are aware of this situation and are considering various options.



Reporter Park Young-min has investigated what options are being considered.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol is still not receiving the impeachment trial-related documents sent by the Constitutional Court today.



The document notifying the fact of 'impeachment trial receipt' has been in a 'not received' state for five days, and the document requesting necessary materials for the trial has been in the same state for four days.



[Lee Jin/Director General for Public Information Office at the Constitutional Court: "The status of document delivery to the President is still in an undelivered state. No additional written submissions have been received from either party or interested parties."]



As criticisms of delaying tactics continue, the Constitutional Court has stated that all six justices are aware of this situation.



The Constitutional Court previously announced that it would reach a conclusion on the delivery methods for the relevant documents by December 23.



Three main options are being considered.



First, there is 'service by leaving,' which considers the documents delivered if they are left at the delivery location.



Another method is 'service by mail,' which considers the documents delivered on the day the Constitutional Court sends them by registered mail.



If the Constitutional Court adopts one of these methods, the documents will be considered delivered on the day they are left or sent by mail.



The final method is 'service by public notice,' which involves announcing it on court bulletin boards, etc.



If the Constitutional Court makes a public notice on December 23, the date of document delivery will be considered January 6 of next year, two weeks later.



[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Rapporteur Judge: "(Among the various methods) if even one is notified, the effect of delivery occurs, so the Constitutional Court will try to eliminate procedural defects by delivering in various ways...."]



The Constitutional Court discussed the delivery issue in the justices' meeting held yesterday (12.19), but it has not been disclosed what specific options were discussed.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



