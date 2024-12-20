News 9

DP pressures acting president with preemptive impeachment

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has once again brought out the card for the impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo.

They urged the acting president to immediately initiate the recommendation process for a special investigation into the insurrection, and pressured that if the insurrection and Kim Keon-hee special investigation laws are not swiftly passed and promulgated, they could resort to 'preemptive impeachment.'

Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party, which had previously suspended efforts to impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo despite his veto of the Grain Management Act, has now raised the pressure and presented what they call a 'red line.'

["We condemn the puppet of the insurrection, Han Duck-soo. (We condemn, we condemn, we condemn.)"]

They first urged him to initiate the recommendation process for the special investigation into insurrection, which passed the plenary session on Dec. 10.

If the special investigation is decided, the acting president must 'promptly' request candidate recommendations.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "There is time to exercise the veto, and it only takes a stamp to request the special investigation, so it seems that there is no reason not to do it. It appears that he is effectively refusing."]

They also demanded the swift passage and promulgation of the general special prosecutor law for insurrection and the special prosecutor law for First Lady Kim Keon-hee."

They stated that they would not wait for the deadline for exercising the veto, implying the possibility of 'preemptive impeachment.'

[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "(Acting President Han) seems intent on delaying as much as possible, but the Democratic Party has made it clear that it will not wait until Dec. 31. This confirms our stance that a preemptive impeachment is a viable option."]

The 'red line' raised by the Democratic Party is that the recommendation for the special investigation, the promulgation of the two general special investigation laws, and the immediate appointment of a constitutional judge recommended by the National Assembly must all happen.

In response, the Prime Minister's Office stated it would "continue to review and deliberate" on whether to request a reconsideration of the special prosecutor law, citing the need to analyze precedents related to acting "without delay."

KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

