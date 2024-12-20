Tripartite government consultative body launches to address people's livelihood and security

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After the emergency martial law situation, a consultative body for national governance normalization has finally been launched after much difficulty.



The National Assembly's investigation into the truth of the martial law turmoil is facing challenges even before the formation of a special committee, but the National Assembly Speaker's office has stated that they will proceed according to the scheduled procedures.



Woo Jung-hwa reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party has officially declared its participation in the consultative body.



They have agreed that the government and the ruling and opposition parties need to come together to start discussions on national stability.



[Kweon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party: "We have decided to participate in the consultative body for discussions on people's livelihoods and security."]



This decision comes from the urgent need for cooperation from the Democratic Party regarding the processing of pressing livelihood bills and the appointment of the Minister of National Defense and the Minister of the Interior and Safety.



Since the Democratic Party has also expressed its intention to participate in the consultative body, it is expected that the consultative body involving the National Assembly Speaker, the Acting President, and both ruling and opposition parties will be operational as early as next week.



Discussions are likely to include not only the appointment of vacant ministers but also the supplementary budget proposal requested by the opposition.



The People Power Party has also decided to participate in the dispatch of a special envoy group of lawmakers overseas, as proposed by the National Assembly Speaker, to enhance international credibility.



The investigation into the truth of the martial law situation is facing difficulties from the start.



The National Assembly Speaker requested that the list of special committee members be submitted by today (12.20).



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker/Dec. 11: "I request a prompt response from the ruling and opposition parties."]



The People Power Party is delaying the submission of the list, citing skepticism about its effectiveness.



The Democratic Party has confirmed and submitted a list of 11 members, with Rep. Ahn Gyu-back as the chairperson.



The National Assembly Speaker's office has stated that they will keep the possibility of the ruling party's participation open and aim to proceed with the procedures to start the national investigation by mid-next month.



This is KBS News, Woo Jung-hwa.



