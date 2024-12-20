Strong snowfall forecasted for central region this weekend

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



For those planning outdoor activities this weekend, you need to pay attention to the weather.



It is forecasted that there will be heavy snowfall mainly in the central region, followed by a sharp drop in temperature.



Our meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun reports.



[Report]



A traditional market on the eve of the winter solstice, the longest night of the year.



Customers are flocking to buy red bean porridge to forget the cold, leaving no time for the pots to cool down.



[Park Mi-sun/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "Tomorrow is the winter solstice, and suddenly the weather has become much chillier than expected. So, I came to buy some warm red bean porridge."]



Today (12.20), after a brief cold snap, there were occasional snow flurries mainly in the western regions.



From tonight, the snowfall will become heavier, with significant snow expected in the central region.



The expected amount of snow by tomorrow (12.21) is 3 to 8 cm in southern Gyeonggi and northern Chungcheong Provinces, up to 10 cm in eastern Jeonbuk Province, and 1 to 5 cm in Seoul and Incheon.



In the central region and eastern Jeonbuk, where a heavy snow advisory has been issued, strong snowfall of 1 to 3 cm per hour is expected from early morning to the morning hours tomorrow.



The snow will mostly stop by tomorrow afternoon, but a cold wave will follow.



[Kim Dong-soo/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Cold air is moving down from the northwest, causing temperatures to drop sharply on Sunday, the 22nd, and strong winds will make it feel even colder."]



On Sunday morning (12.22), the temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to minus 7 degrees, and even during the day, the wind chill will keep the perceived temperature in the negative range.



If you are curious about the weather conditions over the weekend, you can check the KBS Disaster Portal, and in case of a disaster, you can report through the KBS News app or QR code.



This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.



