People Power Party plans two-top system

[Anchor]



The People Power Party, which is deliberating on the appointment of the chair of the emergency committee, has settled on a so-called 'two-top system.'



Experienced senior lawmakers are being mentioned.



In the meantime, a message has also been issued asking for restraint in actions that could provoke factional conflicts, following the recent leaks of internal text messages and transcripts.



Jeong Jae-woo reports.



[Report]



he People Power Party, now on its fifth day without a leader following the resignation of Representative Han Dong-hoon, has reached a consensus to adopt a "two-top" system consisting of an emergency committee chair and a floor leader, as of discussions held today (12.20).



[Eom Tae-young/People Power Party lawmaker/second term: "Two microphones are better than one microphone...."]



[Kim Seok-ki/People Power Party lawmaker/third term: "If one person does it alone, there will inevitably be an overload of work, and there are many tasks that the emergency committee chair needs to handle..."]



[Park Dae-chul/People Power Party lawmaker/fourth term: "There was a consensus that a two-top system would be more appropriate at this time..."]



As the need for experienced senior lawmakers has been raised, names such as Kwon Young-se, Kim Gi-hyeon, and Na Kyung-won, all five-term lawmakers, are being mentioned.



However, all of them opposed the impeachment vote, and there are concerns regarding some members being close to the pro-Yoon faction.



[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party lawmaker/KBS Radio 'Emergency Current Affairs': "I wonder if a person who opposed the impeachment can really shed the image of being a pro-martial law party if they become the emergency committee chair..."]



Regarding the recent leaks of group chat messages and private meeting transcripts among lawmakers, the leadership has begun to crack down on actions that hinder unity.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Representative of the People Power Party and Floor Leader: "Actions that trigger distrust and division within the party are not desirable for the respective lawmakers and are harmful to the party."]



The chair of the People Power Party's emergency committee is expected to be appointed early next week following the nomination by Acting Representative Kwon Seong-dong and a decision by the National Committee.



KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



