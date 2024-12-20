Acting president discusses restoring economy with ruling party

동영상 고정 취소

For the first time since the impeachment situation, the government and the ruling party held a party-government consultation.



This is interpreted as a sign that they do not intend to lose control of state affairs.



They announced that they would concentrate the execution of next year's budget in the first half to recover the economy.



They also emphasized the need to prepare for the incoming Trump administration.



Jung Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



After the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the government and the ruling party met for the first time.



The key agenda was the recovery of the economy.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We will do our utmost for 'economic recovery' for the vulnerable groups who are suffering during this difficult time."]



To this end, the party and government decided to execute 75% of next year's budget in the first half.



They will increase policy loans for small businesses by 60 billion won compared to this year, supplying a total of 3.77 trillion won, and will provide additional guarantees for those who repay their loans faithfully.



However, they did not discuss the supplementary budget that the National Assembly Speaker and the opposition party have been requesting.



This clearly indicates their position to choose early budget execution over a supplementary budget to stimulate domestic demand.



They also discussed measures in preparation for the Trump administration's inauguration.



They decided to actively utilize public-private networks and prepare a response plan and roadmap regarding the possibility of North American negotiations.



The People Power Party formally requested the appointment of successors for the Minister of National Defense and the Minister of the Interior and Safety.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Party Leader of the People Power Party and Floor Leader: "I ask that you make a prompt decision on the appointments of the two ministers with the determination that security and public safety are the first steps to restoring state affairs."]



In response, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "This is a matter for the ruling and opposition parties to discuss," and emphasized that they would continue to communicate not only with the ruling party but also with the opposition for national stability.



This is KBS News Jung Sae-bae.



