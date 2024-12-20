New USFK commander emphasizes readiness amid transition

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the meantime, the new commander of the U.S. Forces Korea has taken office.



He emphasized the importance of realistic training to respond to any threats.



With a change in the U.S. administration approaching, our military must coordinate various issues under a deputy ministerial system.



This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.



[Report]



Soldiers lined up in front of a Patriot missile.



Xavier Brunson has been inaugurated as the new commander of the U.S. Forces Korea.



Commander Brunson highlighted the 'nuclear umbrella' during his Senate confirmation hearing and has a high understanding of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, having visited the Joint Security Area before taking office.



[Xavier Brunson/U.S. Forces Korea Commander: "Through our realistic joint combined exercises, we will ensure that our forces are postured to respond to any threat."]



To achieve this, both countries need to discuss military operations regularly and ensure that commanders are well-coordinated.



Earlier this month, the U.S.-South Korea Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) planned its first tabletop exercise assuming a North Korean nuclear situation, but it was postponed due to the aftermath of martial law.



Next month, the Trump administration will be inaugurated in the U.S., and there is interest in how details such as the scale of troops and supplies coming from the U.S. during joint exercises will change.



[Yu Ji-hoon/Researcher, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "(We want) to strengthen our combined defense capabilities, but from the U.S. perspective, there is a possibility that they might think, 'Do we really need to do this at our own expense?' and reduce the scale..."]



The benchmark will be the first joint exercise led by Commander Brunson three months from now.



Our Ministry of National Defense, which will coordinate details with the U.S. and lead communication, is currently under a deputy ministerial system.



This is KBS News Jo Hye-jin.



