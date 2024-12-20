News 9

Retail industry prepares for year-end special promotions to boost sales

입력 2024.12.20 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Our economy, surrounded by adverse conditions, needs to maintain exports as expected, so that the benefits can boost domestic consumption.

Now, let's take a look at this year's exports.

Since October of last year, exports have been increasing for over a year compared to the previous year, which is considered good.

However, if we look at the growth rate, the story is a bit different.

For the past four months, the rate of increase has been continuously declining.

But exports are difficult for us to control.

Ultimately, if we can boost domestic consumption, the economy will have a greater capacity to endure.

The problem is that even during the year-end special season, consumer sentiment is frozen.

Retailers are making every effort to open the tightly closed wallets of consumers.

Reporter Lee Rang has the details.

[Report]

Is consumer sentiment frozen to the point where people won't even come out to shop?

Retailers are concerned about this.

So they are focusing on various marketing strategies to make people feel that "the year-end atmosphere is finally here."

From Christmas tree-shaped cakes to cookies made in the shape of snowmen.

They have placed flagship products from dessert shops that can attract consumers right at the entrance of the food section.

[Ji Hyun-hee/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I hesitated a bit, but as I looked around, I felt more inclined to buy. Since Christmas is just around the corner, I thought I wouldn't be able to buy these things if I didn't get them now (so I bought it)."]

To make it less burdensome for consumers to open their wallets, they have reduced the size and lowered the prices.

[Kim Geon-ho/Lotte Department Store Bakery & Dessert Team Buyer: "(Customers) can create a Christmas atmosphere with a small amount of money, and everyone can share a small cake happily, so we planned a lot in that direction."]

Large supermarkets are showcasing fresh food product thinking that people will still need to buy essentials even in a bad economy.

To allow customers to enjoy parties at home affordably, they are offering significant discounts on ready-to-cook meals and alcoholic beverages, and sales have increased.

[Jo Han-seok/Goyang, Gyeonggi Province: "I think I spend more time at home and cook food at home. When there are sales, I tend to buy more."]

For the retail industry, Christmas is a crucial time that influences year-end sales, so they are making every effort to ignite consumer sentiment.

This is KBS News, Lee Rang.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Retail industry prepares for year-end special promotions to boost sales
    • 입력 2024-12-20 23:45:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

Our economy, surrounded by adverse conditions, needs to maintain exports as expected, so that the benefits can boost domestic consumption.

Now, let's take a look at this year's exports.

Since October of last year, exports have been increasing for over a year compared to the previous year, which is considered good.

However, if we look at the growth rate, the story is a bit different.

For the past four months, the rate of increase has been continuously declining.

But exports are difficult for us to control.

Ultimately, if we can boost domestic consumption, the economy will have a greater capacity to endure.

The problem is that even during the year-end special season, consumer sentiment is frozen.

Retailers are making every effort to open the tightly closed wallets of consumers.

Reporter Lee Rang has the details.

[Report]

Is consumer sentiment frozen to the point where people won't even come out to shop?

Retailers are concerned about this.

So they are focusing on various marketing strategies to make people feel that "the year-end atmosphere is finally here."

From Christmas tree-shaped cakes to cookies made in the shape of snowmen.

They have placed flagship products from dessert shops that can attract consumers right at the entrance of the food section.

[Ji Hyun-hee/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I hesitated a bit, but as I looked around, I felt more inclined to buy. Since Christmas is just around the corner, I thought I wouldn't be able to buy these things if I didn't get them now (so I bought it)."]

To make it less burdensome for consumers to open their wallets, they have reduced the size and lowered the prices.

[Kim Geon-ho/Lotte Department Store Bakery & Dessert Team Buyer: "(Customers) can create a Christmas atmosphere with a small amount of money, and everyone can share a small cake happily, so we planned a lot in that direction."]

Large supermarkets are showcasing fresh food product thinking that people will still need to buy essentials even in a bad economy.

To allow customers to enjoy parties at home affordably, they are offering significant discounts on ready-to-cook meals and alcoholic beverages, and sales have increased.

[Jo Han-seok/Goyang, Gyeonggi Province: "I think I spend more time at home and cook food at home. When there are sales, I tend to buy more."]

For the retail industry, Christmas is a crucial time that influences year-end sales, so they are making every effort to ignite consumer sentiment.

This is KBS News, Lee Rang.
이랑
이랑 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, “한덕수 대면 조사”…국무회의 참석자 9명 <br>조사

경찰, “한덕수 대면 조사”…국무회의 참석자 9명 조사
공조본, 윤 대통령에 2차 소환 통보…25일 공수처 출석 요구

공조본, 윤 대통령에 2차 소환 통보…25일 공수처 출석 요구
계엄 당일도 ‘햄버거 회동’…<br>또 다른 민간인 있었다

계엄 당일도 ‘햄버거 회동’…또 다른 민간인 있었다
“케이블 타이·두건까지”…HID 투입 계획 있었나

“케이블 타이·두건까지”…HID 투입 계획 있었나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.