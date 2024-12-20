Retail industry prepares for year-end special promotions to boost sales

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our economy, surrounded by adverse conditions, needs to maintain exports as expected, so that the benefits can boost domestic consumption.



Now, let's take a look at this year's exports.



Since October of last year, exports have been increasing for over a year compared to the previous year, which is considered good.



However, if we look at the growth rate, the story is a bit different.



For the past four months, the rate of increase has been continuously declining.



But exports are difficult for us to control.



Ultimately, if we can boost domestic consumption, the economy will have a greater capacity to endure.



The problem is that even during the year-end special season, consumer sentiment is frozen.



Retailers are making every effort to open the tightly closed wallets of consumers.



Reporter Lee Rang has the details.



[Report]



Is consumer sentiment frozen to the point where people won't even come out to shop?



Retailers are concerned about this.



So they are focusing on various marketing strategies to make people feel that "the year-end atmosphere is finally here."



From Christmas tree-shaped cakes to cookies made in the shape of snowmen.



They have placed flagship products from dessert shops that can attract consumers right at the entrance of the food section.



[Ji Hyun-hee/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I hesitated a bit, but as I looked around, I felt more inclined to buy. Since Christmas is just around the corner, I thought I wouldn't be able to buy these things if I didn't get them now (so I bought it)."]



To make it less burdensome for consumers to open their wallets, they have reduced the size and lowered the prices.



[Kim Geon-ho/Lotte Department Store Bakery & Dessert Team Buyer: "(Customers) can create a Christmas atmosphere with a small amount of money, and everyone can share a small cake happily, so we planned a lot in that direction."]



Large supermarkets are showcasing fresh food product thinking that people will still need to buy essentials even in a bad economy.



To allow customers to enjoy parties at home affordably, they are offering significant discounts on ready-to-cook meals and alcoholic beverages, and sales have increased.



[Jo Han-seok/Goyang, Gyeonggi Province: "I think I spend more time at home and cook food at home. When there are sales, I tend to buy more."]



For the retail industry, Christmas is a crucial time that influences year-end sales, so they are making every effort to ignite consumer sentiment.



This is KBS News, Lee Rang.



