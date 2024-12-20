News 9

Over half of Koreans believe having children is optional

[Anchor]

A survey has revealed that more than half of adult men and women of childbearing age believe that it is acceptable not to have children.

In particular, the tendency not to want children is more pronounced among women, young people, and those with lower incomes.

This is reported by reporter Joo Hyun-ji.

[Report]

[“Yang-soon-ah~ Yang-soon-ah~”]

34-year-old Lee Ha-eun calls her pet cat as if it were her child.

She is part of a DINK (Dual Income No Kids) couple who agreed not to have children before marriage.

Five years into their marriage, toys for their pet cat are scattered throughout their home.

There are more pictures of the cat on her phone than of her husband.

[Lee Ha-eun/Gyeonggi-do Gwacheon City: “I thought it would be a bit difficult to raise a child responsibly due to a lack of time and financial resources.”]

According to a survey conducted by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs on 2,005 adults of childbearing age, 52.6% responded that it is fine not to have children, similar to the couple Lee Ha-eun.

In particular, over 63% of women responded this way, which is more than 20 percentage points higher than men.

The tendency not to want children was more pronounced among those in their 20s and those with lower incomes.

[Kim Eun-jung/Associate Researcher, Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs: “Women, low-income individuals, and young people in their 20s and 30s, particularly those living in urban areas, tend to have a negative perception of marriage and childbirth, indicating a need to reflect these differences in policy-making…”]

The most common responses regarding policies to alleviate low birth rates were the need to address economic instability and housing issues, followed by reducing the burden of childbirth and childcare costs.

About half of the respondents indicated that marriage is optional, and around 15% said it would be better not to marry.

The average expected cost of preparing for marriage was found to be approximately 340 million won.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

