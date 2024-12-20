Year-end donations plummet amid economic hardships

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many people are going through a tough time as the already difficult economy is compounded by the martial law and impeachment situation.



As the year-end approaches, the helping hands towards those in need have significantly decreased, and the temperature of the Love Thermometer is struggling to rise.



Kim Yea-eun reports.



[Report]



In a child welfare facility where over 30 children, from toddlers to teenagers, live, there are boxes of ramen stacked neatly in one corner of a room.



At first glance, it seems like a lot, but growing children quickly consume it.



[Cho Seong-dae/Child Welfare Facility Cheonyangwon Social Worker: "They eat ramen in between meals when they're hungry. So, it tends to decrease more quickly than expected."]



The burden of educational expenses is also significant.



The facility has been struggling to operate even with the help of the community, but this year, even as the year-end approaches, acts of kindness are rare.



[Lee Jae-hoon/Child Welfare Facility Cheonyangwon Director: "The donations of goods and financial support have decreased significantly compared to last year."]



The situation in the goshiwon (small room rental) areas is similar.



The price of coal briquettes, which are essential for enduring the cold wave, has risen to over 1,000 won per piece.



However, donations have decreased.



[Won Yong-cheol/Bethel House Director: "Donations have decreased by almost half. This is the lowest amount we've raised during our fundraising events at Bethel House."]



The temperature of the frozen Love Thermometer is barely at 25 degrees.



As individual donations decline, the total amount raised in Daejeon has dropped by over 30% compared to last year.



As soon as fundraising began, the emergency martial law and impeachment situation followed, raising concerns that achieving 100 degrees this year will be difficult.



[Yoo Jae-wook/Daejeon Community Chest President: "We ask for your participation so that the sharing temperature can exceed 100 degrees and boil over."]



In the midst of winter, when help is more desperately needed than ever, the already frozen economy has led to a decrease in interest, making this winter even harsher for those in need.



KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.



