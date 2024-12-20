[Don't Cry, Kyiv] Russia launches largest airstrike on Kyiv since July

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We look into the Ukraine war.



Today, Russia launched a concentrated missile and drone attack on the central area of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.



This is the largest airstrike of the second half of this year aimed at Kyiv, causing significant damage to the city center.



We connect with our correspondent dispatched to the scene.



Reporter Kum Cheol-young, the scene behind you looks devastating.



What is the extent of the damage?



[Reporter]



This is the site in the middle of Kyiv where Russian missiles have fallen.



A 1km radius around this area is strictly controlled, with only military personnel, police, firefighters, and reporters allowed to enter.



The exact number of casualties has not been determined, but most of the injured found have been transported to hospitals.



Rescue teams are continuously checking for any deceased individuals that may have been overlooked in the buildings.



Today's airstrike is the largest since the airstrike on a children's hospital in Kyiv in July, which resulted in 27 deaths, with a total of 41 fatalities nationwide.



It appears that Russia's target was the Ukrainian Special Operations Headquarters, with nearby hotels and banks heavily damaged, and all vehicles parked on the street burned.



However, this area is known to have a significant number of foreigners residing here.



This suggests that the targets of Russia's airstrikes have expanded further.



The location is only 1.5km away from where the reporters were staying, allowing us to witness and hear the airstrike firsthand early this morning.



[Anchor]



Above all, we are concerned about civilian casualties.



What was the evacuation situation like?



[Reporter]



At around 6:30 AM local time, which is about 1:30 PM Korean time, air raid sirens sounded three times, and as loud explosions began to be heard, guests at the accommodation hurriedly started to evacuate to the bomb shelters.



Most buildings in the city center are equipped with bomb shelters.



The air raid alert lasted for over an hour and ten minutes, and citizens who took refuge in the shelters were seen calmly waiting for the all-clear.



According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the weapons used in today's airstrike included Russian Iskander missiles and five North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, based on the analysis of missile trajectories and debris found at the scene.



[Anchor]



It seems that the war is continuing to escalate. What is the international community's response?



[Reporter]



Today's airstrike appears to be a retaliatory measure following Ukraine's airstrike on a Russian military factory in southern Russia on December 18.



Russia has also pointed to Ukraine as being behind the assassination of Chemical Warfare Commander Kirillov and has declared retaliation, leading to a state of emergency being declared for key buildings in Kyiv.



In this context, European Union countries are closely monitoring the announcement of North Korean military's frontline appearance and have issued condemnation statements, but there is also a sense of caution regarding the possibility of this war escalating into an international conflict.



Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military has released videos of North Korean troops being attacked by drones and is also distributing leaflets encouraging the surrender of North Korean troops in collaboration with civilian organizations, thus intensifying psychological warfare.



This has been reported from Kyiv, Ukraine.



