Sammy Sosa admits to doping after 19 years
It has been a staggering 19 years.
The home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa in 1998 is considered a legendary showdown.
Sosa, who hit 66 home runs and was beloved at the time, later retired quietly amid various controversies, including doping allegations.
Sosa, who had steadfastly denied drug use during a U.S. congressional hearing, has now, after 19 years, acknowledged his mistakes in a statement today.
He officially apologized to fans, stating, "I used every method to maintain my physical condition and recover from injuries."
While it may seem like a confession that is too late, the Chicago Cubs, the team he once played for during his prime, responded with gratitude for his courage.
입력 2024-12-20 23:56:32
- 수정2024-12-20 23:57:04
