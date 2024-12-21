Kim Min-wook's contract dispute with Sono heads to court
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The Korean Basketball League (KBL) held a review committee meeting today and announced that mediation between Kim Min-wook and the Sono team had failed, deeming the case as "unsuccessful mediation."
In an interview with KBS last week, Kim Min-wook admitted to some instances of school violence, stating that during his time at Yonsei University, he had punished a junior with a hockey stick.
In response, Sono demanded Kim's consent to terminate the contract, citing damage to the team’s image. However, Kim argued that incidents that occurred before his professional debut should not serve as grounds for contract termination.
The KBL, which intervened in the mediation, concluded that "disputing the validity of the contract termination falls under the jurisdiction of the judiciary," suggesting that both sides are now likely to proceed with legal action.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Min-wook's contract dispute with Sono heads to court
-
- 입력 2024-12-21 00:02:10
The Korean Basketball League (KBL) held a review committee meeting today and announced that mediation between Kim Min-wook and the Sono team had failed, deeming the case as "unsuccessful mediation."
In an interview with KBS last week, Kim Min-wook admitted to some instances of school violence, stating that during his time at Yonsei University, he had punished a junior with a hockey stick.
In response, Sono demanded Kim's consent to terminate the contract, citing damage to the team’s image. However, Kim argued that incidents that occurred before his professional debut should not serve as grounds for contract termination.
The KBL, which intervened in the mediation, concluded that "disputing the validity of the contract termination falls under the jurisdiction of the judiciary," suggesting that both sides are now likely to proceed with legal action.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.