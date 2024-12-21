Kim Min-wook's contract dispute with Sono heads to court

동영상 고정 취소

The contract dispute between professional basketball player Kim Min-wook and Goyang Sono Skygunners over allegations of "school violence during college years" is now likely to be decided in court.



The Korean Basketball League (KBL) held a review committee meeting today and announced that mediation between Kim Min-wook and the Sono team had failed, deeming the case as "unsuccessful mediation."



In an interview with KBS last week, Kim Min-wook admitted to some instances of school violence, stating that during his time at Yonsei University, he had punished a junior with a hockey stick.



In response, Sono demanded Kim's consent to terminate the contract, citing damage to the team’s image. However, Kim argued that incidents that occurred before his professional debut should not serve as grounds for contract termination.



The KBL, which intervened in the mediation, concluded that "disputing the validity of the contract termination falls under the jurisdiction of the judiciary," suggesting that both sides are now likely to proceed with legal action.



