News 9

Medical student sentenced to 26 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

입력 2024.12.21 (00:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Medical student Choi, who killed his girlfriend with a weapon he had prepared in advance, was sentenced to 26 years in prison in the first trial.

However, the victim's family requested the prosecution to appeal for the death penalty.

Reporter Kim Beom-joo has the details.

[Report]

In front of a building in Gangnam, Seoul.

An ambulance arrives after a police car.

In May, Choi killed his girlfriend on the rooftop of this building.

The reason was that she had said she wanted to break up with him.

[Building Official/May/Voice Altered: "There were one or two cars on the roadside. There were police cars and ambulances."]

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Choi to 26 years in prison today (12.20) for murder.

The court stated, "The victim seems to have trusted and relied on Choi, but he brutally killed the victim who was in a defenseless state," explaining the reason for the heavy sentence.

Additionally, it pointed out, "The fact that he prepared the murder weapon in advance indicates a definite intent to kill," and "The method of the crime is also brutal."

Previously, the prosecution had sought the death penalty for Choi.

The victim's family requested the prosecution to appeal, stating that Choi should have received the death penalty.

About a month before the crime, Choi had registered his marriage with his girlfriend, but it was investigated that the girlfriend's parents, who found out about it late, were planning to file a lawsuit to nullify the marriage registration.

During the trial, the victim's family also claimed that Choi used their daughter to raise money to establish a hospital.

Following Choi's crime, calls for measures against so-called 'dating homicide' have increased, and there has been controversy over the disclosure of Choi's personal information on the internet.

This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Medical student sentenced to 26 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
    • 입력 2024-12-21 00:05:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Medical student Choi, who killed his girlfriend with a weapon he had prepared in advance, was sentenced to 26 years in prison in the first trial.

However, the victim's family requested the prosecution to appeal for the death penalty.

Reporter Kim Beom-joo has the details.

[Report]

In front of a building in Gangnam, Seoul.

An ambulance arrives after a police car.

In May, Choi killed his girlfriend on the rooftop of this building.

The reason was that she had said she wanted to break up with him.

[Building Official/May/Voice Altered: "There were one or two cars on the roadside. There were police cars and ambulances."]

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Choi to 26 years in prison today (12.20) for murder.

The court stated, "The victim seems to have trusted and relied on Choi, but he brutally killed the victim who was in a defenseless state," explaining the reason for the heavy sentence.

Additionally, it pointed out, "The fact that he prepared the murder weapon in advance indicates a definite intent to kill," and "The method of the crime is also brutal."

Previously, the prosecution had sought the death penalty for Choi.

The victim's family requested the prosecution to appeal, stating that Choi should have received the death penalty.

About a month before the crime, Choi had registered his marriage with his girlfriend, but it was investigated that the girlfriend's parents, who found out about it late, were planning to file a lawsuit to nullify the marriage registration.

During the trial, the victim's family also claimed that Choi used their daughter to raise money to establish a hospital.

Following Choi's crime, calls for measures against so-called 'dating homicide' have increased, and there has been controversy over the disclosure of Choi's personal information on the internet.

This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.
김범주
김범주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, “한덕수 대면 조사”…국무회의 참석자 9명 <br>조사

경찰, “한덕수 대면 조사”…국무회의 참석자 9명 조사
공조본, 윤 대통령에 2차 소환 통보…25일 공수처 출석 요구

공조본, 윤 대통령에 2차 소환 통보…25일 공수처 출석 요구
계엄 당일도 ‘햄버거 회동’…<br>또 다른 민간인 있었다

계엄 당일도 ‘햄버거 회동’…또 다른 민간인 있었다
“케이블 타이·두건까지”…HID 투입 계획 있었나

“케이블 타이·두건까지”…HID 투입 계획 있었나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.