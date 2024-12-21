Son Heung-min scores rare goal and leads Tottenham to victory
Tottenham's Son Heung-min created a rare scene by converting a corner kick opportunity directly into a goal, leading his team to victory.
It was a miraculous goal with a statistical probability of only 1%.
He also perfectly showcased the qualities of a captain by covering for his close teammate Forster's unfortunate mistake.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
In the 43rd minute of the second half, Son Heung-min raises his left hand while preparing for a corner kick.
What could the strategy be?
His teammates seemed to anticipate a play towards the near post and rushed forward.
The ball then gets sucked into the goal.
It was a perfectly curved shot from the corner, known as a 'banana kick goal.'
[Commentary: "Going all the way through. Extraordinary goal from the Tottenham captain!]
This is Son Heung-min's 7th goal of the season, and the expected goal value of this goal is only 0.01.
This means that the probability of scoring in this way is just 1%, making it a rare and miraculous scene.
Son Heung-min's goal was particularly valuable as it saved a team that was in a crisis.
In the 18th minute of the second half, with Tottenham leading 3-0, Forster's clumsy pass was intercepted under pressure, leading to a goal against them, and just 7 minutes later, another critical mistake allowed the opponent to close the gap.
In a situation where the momentum could have shifted, Son Heung-min became the hero with the valuable winning goal, showing his magnanimity by supporting his close friend Forster.
[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "He's been unbelievable. He's been outstanding even today before we concede the goal he made a couple of good saves. That's saving us. There's no doubt move on together, he's an experienced player. Move on together so I'm going to give him a little cuddle."]
Son Heung-min has shown impressive form, recording 3 goals and 2 assists in 3 official matches in December.
Achieving double-digit goals for nine consecutive seasons is now within reach, as he faces the strongest team, Liverpool, in the semifinals of the cup competition.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
