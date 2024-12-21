Three programs, including Insiders of Cambodia, receive BJC Broadcast Journalist of the Year Awards

동영상 고정 취소

The KBS News Reporting Department's investigative team for "Insiders of Cambodia - The Secrets of Illegal Leading Rooms" has received the Special Award for Investigative Report at the Korean Broadcasting Journalists Club's Broadcast Journalist of the Year Awards.



At the award ceremony held today at the Seoul Press Center, the Korean Broadcasting Journalists Club stated that the report was the archetype of investigative journalism, vividly portraying the realities of illegal organizations through on-site coverage abroad, which was the reason for its special award selection.



Additionally, the current affairs program "Day and Night of the Poor Elderly, Traces" received the Professional Reporting Award, and the "Sea of Death" two-part series received the Regional Reporting Award, respectively.



