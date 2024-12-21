Three programs, including Insiders of Cambodia, receive BJC Broadcast Journalist of the Year Awards
At the award ceremony held today at the Seoul Press Center, the Korean Broadcasting Journalists Club stated that the report was the archetype of investigative journalism, vividly portraying the realities of illegal organizations through on-site coverage abroad, which was the reason for its special award selection.
Additionally, the current affairs program "Day and Night of the Poor Elderly, Traces" received the Professional Reporting Award, and the "Sea of Death" two-part series received the Regional Reporting Award, respectively.
