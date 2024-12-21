Local governments' efforts to restore normalcy at year-end

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this frozen market, small business owners and self-employed individuals aiming for year-end sales have also been hit hard.



In response, local governments are planning to hold festivals as scheduled and continue various events and year-end parties without disruption for a quick return to normalcy.



Kim Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



Despite the gloomy year-end atmosphere, the Seoul Plaza skating rink opened as planned.



People are enjoying the festive mood before Christmas, engrossed in skating on the silver ice.



[Kim Do-yeon/Gyeonggi Province: "There are a lot of people, and the tree outside is sparkling, so I can feel the year-end atmosphere."]



[Kim Tae-kyun/Gyeonggi Province: "I wanted to feel the year-end atmosphere, and I think it was nice to skate together with people and bump into each other."]



The atmosphere has been chaotic due to the passing of the presidential impeachment motion, affecting various local government events.



The Seoul City government skipped the opening ceremony of its representative year-end event, 'Winter Festa,' and the lighting ceremony for the Busan Haeundae Light Festival was also canceled.



Concerns are rising that the year-end does not feel like a year-end, and the economy for ordinary citizens, which should be thriving, is shrinking.



[Kim Hee-goo/Restaurant Owner: "I always have expectations for December, but it seems like the sales are not meeting those expectations."]



Accordingly, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety urged local governments to proceed with festivals and events as planned.



They also recommended that year-end gatherings continue as scheduled.



[Han Soon-ki/Director of Local Finance and Economy, Ministry of the Interior and Safety: "To specifically support the efforts of local governments to stimulate consumption, we are trying to promote events and festivals together."]



In addition, local governments are continuing their efforts to boost the local economy by encouraging activities such as shopping at traditional markets.



KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!