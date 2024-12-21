Jung Kwan Jang's Megawati shakes up women's volleyball landscape

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The dominance of Heungkuk Life is being shaken once again by this player in the women's professional volleyball scene.



In her second season, the 'Indonesian superstar' Megawati is leading Jung Kwan Jang to continuous victories with an even stronger performance.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



After blocking Kim Yeon-koung's attack, Mega roars and shares the joy with coach Ko Hee-jin.



[Commentary: "It's a block! Mega's block."]



In her home country, CNN Indonesia reported it as a monster block that angered the volleyball queen, marking a decisive moment.



With Bukilich moving to the outside hitter position, Mega has regained her explosive power she had last season, alleviating defensive burdens.



Despite the opponent's focused analysis, the driving force that allows her to rank second in overall attacks after Kim Yeon-koung lies in her constant effort.



[Megawati/Jung Kwan Jang: "I studied a lot, and I analyzed last year's swings by myself. I think my performance has improved because I've been working hard."]



Leading Jung Kwan Jang's five-game winning streak, Mega is slowly moving towards the dream of becoming a champion, a goal she has harbored since arriving in Korea.



[Megawati/Jung Kwan Jang: "Rather than looking at the distant future, I think if I go up step by step like a staircase, I can reach a high place."]



As she has a keen interest in Korean culture, the number of words Mega can use is gradually increasing.



[Megawati/Jung Kwan Jang: "(My Korean) has improved a little. Mega and unni together!"]



Mega has risen to superstardom, with her every move reported by Indonesian media, and as she stands at the center of 'K-volleyball', her powerful spikes are gaining strength.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



