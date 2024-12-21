News 9

Women's basketball All-Star Game: Japan vs. Korea match with pride on the line

[Anchor]

This season's women's professional basketball All-Star Game will be held as a special Korea-Japan match.

Kim Dan-bi, who ranked first in the All-Star voting, personally selected the Best 5, and as it is a Korea-Japan match, a fierce competition is expected more than ever.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Skillfully dribbling two balls with both hands, she accurately passes the ball to the target with a one-bounce pass.

Kim Dan-bi participated as an invited player in the Japan Women's Basketball All-Star Game and maintained the pride of Korean women's basketball by winning the skill challenge.

Conversely, in the Park Shin-ja Cup held in our home country, the Japanese team won with Machida's performance, so both countries have something to repay.

As anticipation builds for the matchup between Kim Dan-bi and Machida Rui, Kim Dan-bi, while undergoing rehabilitation in Japan, even held a video conference with Shin Ji-hyun to finalize the roster.

[Shin Ji-hyun/All-Star Fan Vote 2nd Place: "To keep the discipline, we need to include (Kim) Jung-eun unnie. But I am afraid she wouldn't like it."]

[Kim Dan-bi/All-Star Fan Vote 1st Place: "We don't want to get scolded."]

In the end, Kim Dan-bi and Shin Ji-hyun added their own names, and the Best 5 was composed of Jin An, who shone as the MVP of the last All-Star Game, Park Hye-jin, and Kang Yi-seul.

[Kim Dan-bi/All-Star Fan Vote 1st Place: "First of all, the strategy is for Jin An to grab all the rebounds, Kang Yi-seul to shoot, Park Hye-jin to shoot, and Shin Ji-hyun, you need to hurry up and come over. Isn't it perfect?"]

[Shin Ji-hyun/All-Star Fan Vote 2nd Place: "I need to hurry and come over...."]

Despite her injury, Kim Dan-bi plans to participate and asked fans for their support.

[Kim Dan-bi/All-Star Fan Vote 1st Place: "It's a bit special that we get to play with the Japanese players. I hope many people come and cheer for our country's players and create an enjoyable All-Star Game."]

The All-Star Game, which goes beyond just an event and carries the pride of both countries, will be held the day after tomorrow at the Bucheon Gymnasium.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

