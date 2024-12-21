News 9

Noh Sang-won's handwritten notebook may be ‘smoking gun’ in martial law military operations

입력 2024.12.21 (22:41)

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the Saturday 9 o'clock news.

We open with breaking news on the emergency martial law investigation.

The police have secured a notebook containing plans for military troop deployment during the emergency martial law.

This notebook belongs to former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who is suspected of being a behind-the-scenes figure of the martial law.

The first report is by Kim Tae-hoon.

[Report]

This is a fortune-telling place in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, where former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won reportedly spent time after retiring.

The police special investigation team secured Noh's handwritten notebook from this location.

This notebook includes the locations for military troop deployment and specific troop movement plans immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law.

It is also reported to contain plans for troop deployment operations to the National Assembly.

This raises suspicions that former Commander Noh was involved in military operations related to the martial law.

The police are investigating the circumstances under which Noh recorded this information and whether military operations were carried out as stated in the notebook on the day of the martial law.

Earlier, President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that troops were deployed to "secure the safety of the National Assembly." However,

[On Dec. 12: "It is evident that this is not an attempt to dissolve or paralyze the National Assembly."]

If this notebook is identified as key evidence, it is expected to be crucial in revealing how the emergency martial law was plotted and the intention behind the military troop deployment.

Previously, handwritten notebooks of key figures have played a decisive role in proving the guilt of those involved, as in the 'Choi Soon-sil National Affairs Scandal' .

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

