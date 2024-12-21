Fortune-telling house uncovered to be Noh Sang-won's base for martial law plotting

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won is known to have held meetings to plot the takeover of the Election Commission, referred to as the "hamburger meetings" .



Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho and others met with former Commander Noh at a hamburger franchise in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, about 40 minutes away by car from the intelligence office located in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province.



On the day of the declaration of martial law, former Commander Noh also held a meeting with other current and former military personnel.



There are questions about why a hamburger franchise was chosen, but it is being analyzed that the choice was made expecting the noisy crowd would allow them to avoid any wiretapping or monitoring.



However, just 1.4 kilometers away from this hamburger restaurant, a notebook containing plans related to the martial law was discovered.



It was at the fortune-telling house where former Commander Noh stayed after his disgraceful retirement.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon visited this fortune-telling house.



[Report]



In the semi-basement of an old villa building.



A faded Buddhist cross sign hangs in the window.



Further down, there was a pile of old dried fish in front of the entrance.



Various bottled alcoholic beverages and old baby toys can also be seen. This place has been known as one of the best fortune-telling houses in the area.



[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "Young people and women come dressed nicely. When you see them coming here..."]



[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "When you ask a real estate office, they all know if you mention the 'baby fortune-teller.']



After being dishonorably discharged from the military due to sexual harassment, former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won is said to have stayed here.



Local residents remember that former Commander Noh helped the baby fortune-teller and studied fortune-telling.



However, they say he disappeared after the emergency martial law turmoil.



[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "He had long hair like us. He exercised every morning and evening. Even until recently. Suddenly, the news came out, and he went silent."]



hamburger franchise where the plot to take over the Election Commission was discussed and this fortune-telling house are only 1.4 km away.



The police suspect that former Commander Noh stayed at the fortune-telling house while planning the emergency martial law and discussed specific execution plans at the nearby hamburger franchise.



In fact, a colonel from the intelligence command, who attended the first "hamburger meeting" just two days before the martial law declaration, testified to the police that he had received orders to arrest National Election Commission Chairman Roh Tae-ak.



There are also allegations that a second "hamburger meeting" took place with the commander of the armored brigade on the day of the martial law declaration.



[Kim Byung-joo/ Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party/ Dec. 20: "The 2nd Armored Brigade is the closest tank unit to Seoul. Were they planning to threaten our citizens with tanks if the anti-martial law protests spread?"]



As circumstances surrounding former Commander Noh preparing for the martial law while moving between the fortune-telling house and the hamburger franchise continue to emerge, the investigation is now focusing on how deep former Commander Noh was involved.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



