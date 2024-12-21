What was discussed at the second “hamburger meeting”?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are suspicions that current and former officials from the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters attended the second "hamburger meeting", led by former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won.



The police are investigating whether Noh attempted to mobilize these individuals to form an investigative organization directly under former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



The first "hamburger meeting" was attended by Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho.



He is under suspicion not only for seizing the election commission but also for allegedly forming a so-called second investigative team.



It is said that he attempted to establish an investigative organization directly under former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun after the martial law declaration.



[Moon Sang-ho/Intelligence Commander: "(Did you plan to kidnap election commission staff?) (There are claims that a second investigative team was formed; could you share how it was organized...) ..."]



The suspicions have now reached the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters.



This is due to the second meeting held at the same hamburger franchise.



At the second meeting, former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won met with three individuals, including a former colonel Kim, who was the head of the investigation department at the Ministry of National Defense.



Why did he meet with military officials from the investigation department rather than the intelligence agency?



The police believe that cooperation from the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters was necessary in order to establish the investigative organization under former Minister Kim after the martial law declaration.



There are also suspicions that a current deputy chief Kim from the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters attended the second "hamburger meeting".



The Democratic Party claims that the intelligence agency, led by Commander Moon, intended to secure server data from the election commission and then hand over the investigation to them.



[Choo Mi-ae/Democratic Party Member: "It would be an illegal organization executing a coup d'état, composed of active-duty officers at the company and field grade levels."]



Deputy Chief Kim denied attending the "hamburger meeting" but the military has confirmed that he had contacted the former colonel, and has since been suspended from duty.



The former colonel was arrested today (Dec. 21) on charges of executing a coup d'état.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!