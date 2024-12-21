DP continues impeachment pressure on acting President Han Duck-soo

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has once again brought up the impeachment card against acting President Han Duck-soo.



They have presented several demands, which, if delayed by acting President Han, they would proactively push for impeachment.



Acting President Han has expressed a cautious stance, saying he will review everything thoroughly.



Lee Seung-jae reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party's pressure on acting President Han Duck-soo consists of three points: to promptly request the National Assembly to recommend special prosecutors, and to quickly pass two general special counsel investigation bills.



They are also urging the appointment of a constitutional judge as soon as the National Assembly's recommendation process is completed.



While the acting President's side has stated that they will review all of these demands thoroughly, the Democratic Party views this as a delay tactic and has even brought out the proactive impeachment card.



[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Spokesperson/Yesterday: "December 31, this is the deadline mentioned by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. He can hold a Cabinet meeting right now and make an announcement."]



However, there are differing opinions on whether an impeachment motion can actually be pursued.



In the case of requesting the recommendation of a special prosecutor, it is stated to be done "without delay," but there is no clear regulation, and for the general special counsel investigation bill, the deadline for exercising the right to request reconsideration still remains.



Additionally, it also needs to be taken into consideration that if acting President Han is impeached and his duties are suspended, the next in line, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, would become the acting president.



There could be new controversies over whether the Deputy Prime Minister can appoint a constitutional judge as acting president.



As for the general special counsel investigation bill, there has not yet been a request for reconsideration from the People Power Party.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader/Yesterday: "(The deadline for exercising the right to request reconsideration) still remains until January 1, so we will discuss and decide next week."]



The Democratic Party is poised to decide on whether to push for the impeachment of acting President Han as early as next week, while Han's side is still hoping for a decision through consultation with the National Assembly.



KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.



