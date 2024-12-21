Constitutional Court postpones impeachment trial of Lee Jin-sook to January

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court has postponed the impeachment trial schedule for Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, to January next year.



There are speculations that this is to focus on the impeachment trial of President Yoon.



Kim Beom-joo reports.



[Report]



The next hearing date for Lee Jin-sook, originally scheduled for three days from now, has been moved to January 15.



The Constitutional Court has conducted two hearings regarding the impeachment trial of Chairperson Lee Jin-sook, once last month and earlier this month.



The final hearing was set for the 24th, but it has now been postponed to next year.



Chairperson Lee was impeached by the National Assembly in August for conducting the appointment of public broadcasting directors with only two permanent members of the KCC present.



[Lee Jin-sook/Chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission/Dec. 3 during the hearing: "Isn't the majority party in the legislative branch trying to monopolize all the power by paralyzing the authorities of the executive and judicial branches?"]



The Constitutional Court stated that the hearing was postponed due to a scheduled National Assembly personnel hearing for the appointment of new constitutional judges on the same day.



However, there are also speculations that this is to concentrate on the first preparatory hearing for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, scheduled for the 27th.



Currently, there is a total of eight impeachment trial cases underway at the Constitutional Court, including those involving President Yoon and Chairperson Lee, as well as Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.



Previously, the Constitutional Court expressed its intention to prioritize the impeachment trial of President Yoon.



It is reported that the constitutional judges have also been reviewing the President's case from their homes today (Dec. 21).



While President Yoon continues to refuse receiving notices of the impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court is expected to announce its position regarding the delivery of documents on the 23rd.



KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.



