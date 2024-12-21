Rallies in Gwanghwamun divided between removal vs. return of President Yoon

News 9

[Anchor]

This was the first weekend since the passage of the impeachment motion against President Yoon.

Today (Dec. 21), the streets of Gwanghwamun in Seoul were divided between rallies calling for the removal of President Yoon and those opposing the impeachment.

Choi Min-young reports.

[Report]

["Remove, remove, remove Yoon Suk Yeol!"]

Rally participants chant slogans urging the removal of President Yoon.

[Kim Hyo-seong/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "I think this (martial law) is a trauma for South Korea. Triggering that trauma, that point, is really, isn't it too distressing for the people..."]

Following the passage of the impeachment motion, the weekend rallies have moved from Yeouido to Gwanghwamun.

After the rally, participants marched towards Myeongdong, passing through Anguk-dong intersection near the Constitutional Court.

Amid calls for removal in various parts of Seoul, including the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, families of the victims of the Itaewon tragedy and the Sewol ferry disaster also took to the streets to support the rally participants.

[Kim Young-nam/Family of Itaewon tragedy victim: "Even when the whole nation is shouting impeachment, impeachment, and calling for him to step down, seeing him remain unyielding and insisting on staying until the end..."]

["The president will return again!"]

Rally participants holding the Korean and American flags shout out.

Just 1 km away from the rally urging removal, another rally opposing the impeachment was also held.

Participants claimed that the investigation into the emergency martial law declaration is a rebellion and that the impeachment is unjust.

The police focused on maintaining order in preparation for potential clashes between the opposing rallies, but no significant conflicts occurred.

Meanwhile, at Namtaeryeong Pass in Seoul, farmers who drove up tractors demanding the arrest of President Yoon clashed with the police.

KBS News, Choi Min-young.

