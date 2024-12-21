News 9

Christmas market in Germany attacked by anti-Islamic activist

입력 2024.12.21 (23:59)

[Anchor]

A vehicle crashed into a Christmas market in central Germany, injuring or killing dozens of people.

The incident occurred on the Friday evening before Christmas, resulting in significant casualties due to large crowds.

The suspect, who was arrested at the scene, is a Saudi Arabian doctor who has lived in Germany for 20 years.

This is Berlin correspondent Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

On a street lined with Christmas shops on both sides, a vehicle suddenly speeds into the bustling crowd.

The vehicle reportedly traveled for at least 400 meters without stopping.

The Christmas market in Magdeburg, located in eastern Germany, was filled with a festive atmosphere just before Christmas, then instantly turned into a scene of chaos.

At least four people, including one child, have died, and more than 200 have been injured.

[Tobias Rausch/Witness: "People were screaming. Everything happened in an instant. There were several tragic situations."]

["Hands behind your back!"]

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

He is a Saudi Arabian psychotherapist who moved to Germany in 2006.

[Tamara Chishang/Interior Minister of Saxony-Anhalt: "The suspect had a residence permit and permanent residency in Germany, and worked as a doctor in Bernburg. So far, it appears to be a lone act."]

The motive for the attack is still unclear, but German media reports that the suspect has shown anti-Islam and far-right tendencies.

In Germany, in 2016, an Islamic extremist drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, resulting in over 70 casualties.

The repetition of this tragedy after eight years has shocked German society, and criticism of the government's response is growing.

Police have been heavily deployed at Christmas markets across Germany.

This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.

