Kim Jong-un unprecedentedly criticizes his predecessor's development policy

[Anchor]



DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the building completion ceremony of a factory in an underdeveloped region, and unprecedentedly criticized the policies of his predecessor, Kim Il-sung, while emphasizing his new regional development policy.



This appears to be an attempt to soothe public discontent stemming from serious urban-rural disparities.



Reporter Yoo Ho-yoon has the story.



[Report]



As Chairman Kim Jong-un cuts the ribbon, colorful fireworks explode.



This is the scene of the building completion ceremony for a daily necessities and food production factory in Seongcheon County, South Pyongan Province.



[DPRK Korean Central TV: "The first year's tasks of the '20×10 Regional Development Policy' have been brilliantly completed, and dozens of modern local industrial factories have been successfully established. (It has been built.)"]



This policy is Chairman Kim's key project to build new factories in 20 cities and counties each year to improve the living standards in the regions within 10 years.



Chairman Kim also mentioned the 'Changseong Conference' held by Kim Il-sung in 1962, which was the foundation of the DPRK's regional development policy.



[Korean Central TV/Kim Jong-un's speech read aloud: "They even made a song about how Changseong has changed, but how much actual benefit has it brought to the local people?"]



He acknowledged the failures of his predecessor's policies and emphasized that he would change the regions with his new policies.



This seems to be an intention to quell the dissatisfaction of residents outside Pyongyang regarding urban-rural disparities, but the feasibility is in question.



This is because the project is being pushed forward in a top-down manner without providing the necessary material support for factory construction.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Since the administrative system does not follow well, it is being carried out in a nearly forced goal achievement format. Unless the economic conditions improve significantly, it is difficult to ensure the sustainability of the project."]



Ultimately, there are predictions that this is not much different from the previous regional policies that decorated the building of a few factories as successful projects.



KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.



