DPRK troops deployed to Russia reported to be struggling with drone attacks response

입력 2024.12.22 (00:42)

[Anchor]

Recently, videos have been released showing DPRK troops deployed to Russia struggling against drone attacks in Ukraine.

This time, a video has been released in which a DPRK soldier is presumed to be sharing his experience of a drone attack with Russian soldiers.

Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the story.

[Report]

A man presumed to be a DPRK soldier is holding a radio and explaining in an excited voice.

[Presumed DPRK Soldier: "Drones, drones, keep flying, continuously!"]

A man who appears to be a Russian soldier responds with the sound of a drone flying, and this man continues to boast that he shot down a drone.

[Presumed DPRK Soldier: "Four, four, chetyre (Russian for 'four'). Bang bang bang bang, and then 'three'."]

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel that posted this video explained, "A DPRK soldier who encountered a Ukrainian drone is sharing his experience with a Russian."

This is a point that can be presumed to be from the DPRK troops in the battle of Kursk, but the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed.

Recently, videos have been continuously released showing DPRK troops being attacked by advanced weapons, including drones.

In another video, shells are seen scattering around an artificial target in a field, and a soldier is shown suffering from injuries.

A familiar Korean song is inserted as background music.

[Kim Kwang-seok's 'Letter from a Private': "On the day I take the train to the training center…."]

The authenticity of this video has also not been confirmed.

Earlier, the National Intelligence Service reported to the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee that at least a hundred of the more than 11,000 DPRK troops deployed to Kursk have died.

The main cause cited was a lack of 'response capability to drone attacks.'

The Ukrainian side is also taking advantage of this by releasing related videos to simultaneously conduct both public opinion warfare and psychological warfare.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

