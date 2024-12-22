Third military spy satellite successfully launched from U.S. space center

동영상 고정 취소

The Ministry of National Defense announced that around 8:34 PM today, a rocket from the American space company SpaceX carrying its third military reconnaissance satellite was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.



The success of the launch is expected to be confirmed through its first communication with the ground station.



If the launch of the third military satellite is successful, it will enable the operation of a 'constellation of satellites' along with the existing first and second spy satellites, allowing for the acquisition of more information.



