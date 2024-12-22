Third military spy satellite successfully launched from U.S. space center
The success of the launch is expected to be confirmed through its first communication with the ground station.
If the launch of the third military satellite is successful, it will enable the operation of a 'constellation of satellites' along with the existing first and second spy satellites, allowing for the acquisition of more information.
- Third military spy satellite successfully launched from U.S. space center
2024-12-22
