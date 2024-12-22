News 9

Disbursement of semiconductor subsidies to be executed by Trump administration

입력 2024.12.22 (01:00)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The U.S. government has confirmed that it will provide Samsung Electronics with a subsidy of 6.9 trillion won for building a large-scale semiconductor factory in the United States.

However, the amount has been reduced to about one-fourth of what was initially negotiated.

There are analyses suggesting that the upcoming inauguration of the Trump administration next month may have been a variable to this situation.

Kim Kyung-soo reports.

[Report]

The reduction in the subsidy that the U.S. government has decided to grant Samsung Electronics is primarily due to a decrease in Samsung's investment amount in the U.S.

Samsung initially planned to invest 44 billion dollars in its semiconductor factory in Texas by 2030, but this amount has been reduced to 37 billion dollars.

This change is due to fluctuations in Samsung Electronics' medium- to long-term global investment plans.

As a result, the subsidy provided by the U.S. has decreased to 4.745 billion dollars, approximately 6.9 trillion won, which is less than the initially negotiated amount.

However, while Samsung's investment has been reduced by 16%, the subsidy has decreased by a much larger margin of 26%.

This has led to analyses suggesting that the upcoming inauguration of the Trump administration next month may have been a variable to the situation.

President-elect Trump has expressed support for attracting semiconductor factories to the U.S., but has opposed the method of providing subsidies.

[Donald Trump/President-elect of the United States/October 2024/On the Joe Rogan Podcast: "The chip deal is so bad. We put up billions of dollars for rich companies to come and borrow the money and build chip companies here, and they're not going to give us the good companies anyway."]

The decision to grant subsidies to semiconductor companies was hastily finalized by the Biden administration, but the actual disbursement of funds will be carried out by the Trump administration.

Depending on the investment execution situation, the disbursement of subsidies by the Trump administration may be fluid.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Disbursement of semiconductor subsidies to be executed by Trump administration
    • 입력 2024-12-22 01:00:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

The U.S. government has confirmed that it will provide Samsung Electronics with a subsidy of 6.9 trillion won for building a large-scale semiconductor factory in the United States.

However, the amount has been reduced to about one-fourth of what was initially negotiated.

There are analyses suggesting that the upcoming inauguration of the Trump administration next month may have been a variable to this situation.

Kim Kyung-soo reports.

[Report]

The reduction in the subsidy that the U.S. government has decided to grant Samsung Electronics is primarily due to a decrease in Samsung's investment amount in the U.S.

Samsung initially planned to invest 44 billion dollars in its semiconductor factory in Texas by 2030, but this amount has been reduced to 37 billion dollars.

This change is due to fluctuations in Samsung Electronics' medium- to long-term global investment plans.

As a result, the subsidy provided by the U.S. has decreased to 4.745 billion dollars, approximately 6.9 trillion won, which is less than the initially negotiated amount.

However, while Samsung's investment has been reduced by 16%, the subsidy has decreased by a much larger margin of 26%.

This has led to analyses suggesting that the upcoming inauguration of the Trump administration next month may have been a variable to the situation.

President-elect Trump has expressed support for attracting semiconductor factories to the U.S., but has opposed the method of providing subsidies.

[Donald Trump/President-elect of the United States/October 2024/On the Joe Rogan Podcast: "The chip deal is so bad. We put up billions of dollars for rich companies to come and borrow the money and build chip companies here, and they're not going to give us the good companies anyway."]

The decision to grant subsidies to semiconductor companies was hastily finalized by the Biden administration, but the actual disbursement of funds will be carried out by the Trump administration.

Depending on the investment execution situation, the disbursement of subsidies by the Trump administration may be fluid.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

노상원 ‘계엄 수첩’ 발견…‘스모킹 건’ 되나

노상원 ‘계엄 수첩’ 발견…‘스모킹 건’ 되나
노상원 점집…비선의 계엄계획 거점?

노상원 점집…비선의 계엄계획 거점?
한 쪽은 응원봉, 다른 쪽엔 <br>태극기…둘로 나뉜 광화문

한 쪽은 응원봉, 다른 쪽엔 태극기…둘로 나뉜 광화문
헌재, 이진숙 탄핵 심판 변론<br> 1월로 연기

헌재, 이진숙 탄핵 심판 변론 1월로 연기
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.