Taiwan lawmakers brawl over controversial chamber reform bills

[Anchor]



Another brawl has erupted between ruling and opposition lawmakers in the Taiwanese parliament, notorious for frequent physical altercations.



In a situation of divided power, the ruling party blocked the entrance to prevent the opposition's bill from passing, leading opposition lawmakers to push their way in.



This escalated into a physical confrontation.



Kim Min-jung reports.



[Report]



Members of Taiwan's ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party, stack chairs to block the entrance.



As opposition lawmakers attempt to enter, a fierce scuffle breaks out.



A brawl occurred in the Legislative Yuan, paralleling our National Assembly, over the passage of a bill.



[Taiwan EBC Broadcasting: "Around 9:15, most opposition lawmakers entered the meeting room. That’s when the physical fight began."]



They fight to occupy the podium and even throw water bottles.



Some lawmakers are seen wearing helmets, seemingly prepared for a violent confrontation.



The root cause of the extreme conflict is a proposed amendment to the law that would make it more difficult to remove elected public officials and more difficult to declare unconstitutional decisions by the Constitutional Court.



Ultimately, the opposition, having won the numbers game, passed the bill.



Outside the Legislative Yuan, supporters of both parties continued large-scale rallies.



In Taiwan, conflicts have persisted for a long time, with brawls among lawmakers occurring as recently as May.



Recently, some opposition lawmakers have criticized the ruling party, claiming their attempts to paralyze the parliament to be no different from the South Korean president declaring martial law.



As the possibility of intensified conflict with China arises with the second Trump administration, there are assessments that President Lai Ching-te's leadership is facing a crisis in this situation of divided power.



Reporting from Beijing, this is Kim Min-jung for KBS News.



