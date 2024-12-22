Ryu Hyun-jin Foundation Youth Camp, big league pitcher transforms into “Tiger Teacher”
Professional baseball player Ryu Hyun-jin from Hanwha held a youth camp for the first time under his own name.
Although a novice coach, as much as he was a star player in Major League Baseball, he skillfully guided the young aspiring baseball players.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
Ryu Hyun-jin, transformed into a one-day coach, closely observes the youth players' stretching.
When a player makes a mistake in their movements, he immediately points it out.
[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha: "Don't run like that. You have to do it the other way!"]
He teaches even the basic exercises strictly, showing demonstrations.
[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha: "Whining! Whining! Whining!"]
During defensive training, he showed a strict demeanor, saying their voices were too soft.
Ryu Hyun-jin passionately guided the camp, hoping that the connections made during this camp would continue into the future.
[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha: "I think it would be great if the players who came here today, later, as professionals, said they were at the Ryu Hyun-jin Foundation Camp."]
Having played in both Korea and the United States, he also advised that it is better to first step onto the domestic stage before challenging the big leagues.
[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha: "If you go (to the U.S.) from the beginning, you have to survive through a very difficult environment in the minors, and from what I hear, that seems to be a really tough path."]
Many active players, including Yang Eui-ji, Kim Hyun-soo, and Jang Min-jae, also participated as coaches, making it a meaningful time for the participants.
[Park Jong-chan/Shinhung Elementary: "The players explained everything in great detail, which was really nice. My dream of going to Major League Baseball has grown even bigger."]
Ryu Hyun-jin, who announced plans to further expand the youth camp, raises expectations for whether he can nurture future big leaguers.
KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
