Williams released from Sono after leading 2 consecutive wins

The professional basketball team Sono has escaped from last place with two consecutive wins after suffering 11 straight losses.



However, Williams, who led the team to victory in the last KT game and this game, will leave Sono after today’s match.



Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.



[Report]



Sono's Alan Williams scores consecutively.



With an impressive performance, Williams recorded 13 consecutive points by himself, allowing Sono to take an early lead.



Williams continued his scoring streak, finishing with 27 points.



It wasn't just scoring.



He secured 12 rebounds, solidifying the defense in the paint, and also recorded 3 assists and 3 steals.



He even showed his determination by diving for the ball!



Williams played a crucial role on both offense and defense, leading Sono to their second consecutive win.



However, this game will be Williams' last game with Sono.



Sono has decided to replace Williams with 2m 8cm tall Alfa Cava.



[Jeong Hee-jae: "The atmosphere was good, and since it was Williams' last game, we worked harder to win."]



It will be interesting to see what results will come from Sono's bold decision to let go of Williams, who averaged about 18 points and 12 rebounds per game.



SK achieved a thrilling comeback victory against Jeonggwanjang.



SK, who was trailing from the beginning, defeated Jeonggwanjang with two three-pointers from Oh Jae-hyun in the fourth quarter and a score from Warney just 19 seconds before the end.



Jeonggwanjang suffered a painful defeat after Byeon Jun-hyeong missed a free throw with 6.8 seconds left.



This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.



