Charity match raises voices in support of Shin Young-rok and Yoo Yeon-soo

[Anchor]



A charity match was held to send support to Shin Young-rok and Yoo Yeon-soo, who had to end their athletic careers due to unexpected accidents.



Current K League players and retired players gathered together for a fierce yet warm showdown.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.



[Report]



Despite the cold weather, soccer fans filled the gymnasium.



The atmosphere was reminiscent of an All-Star game, with not only current K League players who just finished the season but also retired players in attendance.



This is the third charity match organized by the players' association this year.



[Lee Geun-ho/President of the Korea Professional Football Players Association: "I declare the opening of the 2024 Korea Professional Football Charity Soccer Tournament. Thank you!"]



This event was organized to help Shin Young-rok and Yoo Yeon-soo, who had to suddenly bid farewell to the field due to unexpected accidents, and both players and fans united to raise their voices in support.



["Shin Young-rok! Yoo Yeon-soo!"]



In the intense futsal match, the competitive spirit of the professional players shone through, with amazing goals and fantastic saves eliciting gasps of admiration from the fans.



Referee Kim Young-kwang brought laughter to everyone by pulling out a red card against an exciting celebration.



The players showed their support for Yoo Yeon-soo, who has started anew as a disabled shooting athlete, by participating in a shooting celebration with him.



[Ji So-yeon/President of the Korea Professional Football Players Association: "Doing the celebration together was very touching, and I think it was a happy time. I will work hard to ensure that this charity match continues for the 4th, 5th, and 6th times."]



From the fierce futsal match to the emotional farewell for the retired players, the athletes joyfully wrapped up the year with their fans and are now preparing for the next season.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



