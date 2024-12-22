News 9

Charity match raises voices in support of Shin Young-rok and Yoo Yeon-soo

입력 2024.12.22 (01:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A charity match was held to send support to Shin Young-rok and Yoo Yeon-soo, who had to end their athletic careers due to unexpected accidents.

Current K League players and retired players gathered together for a fierce yet warm showdown.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.

[Report]

Despite the cold weather, soccer fans filled the gymnasium.

The atmosphere was reminiscent of an All-Star game, with not only current K League players who just finished the season but also retired players in attendance.

This is the third charity match organized by the players' association this year.

[Lee Geun-ho/President of the Korea Professional Football Players Association: "I declare the opening of the 2024 Korea Professional Football Charity Soccer Tournament. Thank you!"]

This event was organized to help Shin Young-rok and Yoo Yeon-soo, who had to suddenly bid farewell to the field due to unexpected accidents, and both players and fans united to raise their voices in support.

["Shin Young-rok! Yoo Yeon-soo!"]

In the intense futsal match, the competitive spirit of the professional players shone through, with amazing goals and fantastic saves eliciting gasps of admiration from the fans.

Referee Kim Young-kwang brought laughter to everyone by pulling out a red card against an exciting celebration.

The players showed their support for Yoo Yeon-soo, who has started anew as a disabled shooting athlete, by participating in a shooting celebration with him.

[Ji So-yeon/President of the Korea Professional Football Players Association: "Doing the celebration together was very touching, and I think it was a happy time. I will work hard to ensure that this charity match continues for the 4th, 5th, and 6th times."]

From the fierce futsal match to the emotional farewell for the retired players, the athletes joyfully wrapped up the year with their fans and are now preparing for the next season.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Charity match raises voices in support of Shin Young-rok and Yoo Yeon-soo
    • 입력 2024-12-22 01:43:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

A charity match was held to send support to Shin Young-rok and Yoo Yeon-soo, who had to end their athletic careers due to unexpected accidents.

Current K League players and retired players gathered together for a fierce yet warm showdown.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.

[Report]

Despite the cold weather, soccer fans filled the gymnasium.

The atmosphere was reminiscent of an All-Star game, with not only current K League players who just finished the season but also retired players in attendance.

This is the third charity match organized by the players' association this year.

[Lee Geun-ho/President of the Korea Professional Football Players Association: "I declare the opening of the 2024 Korea Professional Football Charity Soccer Tournament. Thank you!"]

This event was organized to help Shin Young-rok and Yoo Yeon-soo, who had to suddenly bid farewell to the field due to unexpected accidents, and both players and fans united to raise their voices in support.

["Shin Young-rok! Yoo Yeon-soo!"]

In the intense futsal match, the competitive spirit of the professional players shone through, with amazing goals and fantastic saves eliciting gasps of admiration from the fans.

Referee Kim Young-kwang brought laughter to everyone by pulling out a red card against an exciting celebration.

The players showed their support for Yoo Yeon-soo, who has started anew as a disabled shooting athlete, by participating in a shooting celebration with him.

[Ji So-yeon/President of the Korea Professional Football Players Association: "Doing the celebration together was very touching, and I think it was a happy time. I will work hard to ensure that this charity match continues for the 4th, 5th, and 6th times."]

From the fierce futsal match to the emotional farewell for the retired players, the athletes joyfully wrapped up the year with their fans and are now preparing for the next season.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

노상원 ‘계엄 수첩’ 발견…‘스모킹 건’ 되나

노상원 ‘계엄 수첩’ 발견…‘스모킹 건’ 되나
노상원 점집…비선의 계엄계획 거점?

노상원 점집…비선의 계엄계획 거점?
한 쪽은 응원봉, 다른 쪽엔 <br>태극기…둘로 나뉜 광화문

한 쪽은 응원봉, 다른 쪽엔 태극기…둘로 나뉜 광화문
헌재, 이진숙 탄핵 심판 변론<br> 1월로 연기

헌재, 이진숙 탄핵 심판 변론 1월로 연기
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.