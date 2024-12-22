DP sets deadline for acting President Han to promulgate two special counsel bills

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.



The Democratic Party has sent a final ultimatum to acting President Han Duck-soo, demanding the promulgation of two special counsel bills.



They indicated that if he does not proceed by the 24th, they will immediately hold him accountable and re-initiate impeachment proceedings against him.



The People Power Party criticized this as an attempt to paralyze the government.



The first report is by Moon Ye-seul.



[Report]



The special counsel bills for the investigation of President Yoon's insurrection charges and for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



The Democratic Party has set the deadline for the two special counsel bills before acting President Han Duck-soo to the 24th.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The special investigation is a barometer to confirm whether acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has the will to comply with the Constitution and laws, and whether he has the will to follow the people's will."]



They also stated that if he does not accept, they will immediately hold him accountable, implying that they will push for his impeachment again.



They pressured him to promulgate the special counsel bills immediately, stating that there is no reason to delay investigations into not only the insurrection charges but also the 'Myungtaekyun-Kim Keon-hee state affairs manipulation' allegations.



The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for making threatening remarks towards acting President Han, claiming they are trying to shutdown the government.



They pointed out that the two special counsel bills have clear unconstitutional elements as the opposition party monopolizes the candidate recommendation rights, and if acting President Han does not exercise his right to request reconsideration, it would rather be a violation of the Constitution.



[Kweon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party and Floor Leader: "There is an underlying intention of the Democratic Party to paralyze the government and the ruling party. This is a politically oppressive special counsel bill aimed at a possible early presidential election if impeachment is accepted."]



While they stated they would observe the situation before deciding whether to request reconsideration, they reiterated that the impeachment motion against acting President Han requires the support of more than two-thirds of the attending members, just like for the president.



The ruling and opposition parties also engaged in a war of nerves over the appointment of three constitutional judges recommended by the National Assembly, with the Democratic Party stating they would complete the appointment consent process within next week, while the People Power Party insisted they would file a constitutional dispute with the Constitutional Court over whether the acting president can make the appointments, showing no signs of backing down.



KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!