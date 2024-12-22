News 9

DP sets deadline for acting President Han to promulgate two special counsel bills

입력 2024.12.22 (22:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.

The Democratic Party has sent a final ultimatum to acting President Han Duck-soo, demanding the promulgation of two special counsel bills.

They indicated that if he does not proceed by the 24th, they will immediately hold him accountable and re-initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

The People Power Party criticized this as an attempt to paralyze the government.

The first report is by Moon Ye-seul.

[Report]

The special counsel bills for the investigation of President Yoon's insurrection charges and for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

The Democratic Party has set the deadline for the two special counsel bills before acting President Han Duck-soo to the 24th.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The special investigation is a barometer to confirm whether acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has the will to comply with the Constitution and laws, and whether he has the will to follow the people's will."]

They also stated that if he does not accept, they will immediately hold him accountable, implying that they will push for his impeachment again.

They pressured him to promulgate the special counsel bills immediately, stating that there is no reason to delay investigations into not only the insurrection charges but also the 'Myungtaekyun-Kim Keon-hee state affairs manipulation' allegations.

The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for making threatening remarks towards acting President Han, claiming they are trying to shutdown the government.

They pointed out that the two special counsel bills have clear unconstitutional elements as the opposition party monopolizes the candidate recommendation rights, and if acting President Han does not exercise his right to request reconsideration, it would rather be a violation of the Constitution.

[Kweon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party and Floor Leader: "There is an underlying intention of the Democratic Party to paralyze the government and the ruling party. This is a politically oppressive special counsel bill aimed at a possible early presidential election if impeachment is accepted."]

While they stated they would observe the situation before deciding whether to request reconsideration, they reiterated that the impeachment motion against acting President Han requires the support of more than two-thirds of the attending members, just like for the president.

The ruling and opposition parties also engaged in a war of nerves over the appointment of three constitutional judges recommended by the National Assembly, with the Democratic Party stating they would complete the appointment consent process within next week, while the People Power Party insisted they would file a constitutional dispute with the Constitutional Court over whether the acting president can make the appointments, showing no signs of backing down.

KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP sets deadline for acting President Han to promulgate two special counsel bills
    • 입력 2024-12-22 22:56:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.

The Democratic Party has sent a final ultimatum to acting President Han Duck-soo, demanding the promulgation of two special counsel bills.

They indicated that if he does not proceed by the 24th, they will immediately hold him accountable and re-initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

The People Power Party criticized this as an attempt to paralyze the government.

The first report is by Moon Ye-seul.

[Report]

The special counsel bills for the investigation of President Yoon's insurrection charges and for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

The Democratic Party has set the deadline for the two special counsel bills before acting President Han Duck-soo to the 24th.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The special investigation is a barometer to confirm whether acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has the will to comply with the Constitution and laws, and whether he has the will to follow the people's will."]

They also stated that if he does not accept, they will immediately hold him accountable, implying that they will push for his impeachment again.

They pressured him to promulgate the special counsel bills immediately, stating that there is no reason to delay investigations into not only the insurrection charges but also the 'Myungtaekyun-Kim Keon-hee state affairs manipulation' allegations.

The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for making threatening remarks towards acting President Han, claiming they are trying to shutdown the government.

They pointed out that the two special counsel bills have clear unconstitutional elements as the opposition party monopolizes the candidate recommendation rights, and if acting President Han does not exercise his right to request reconsideration, it would rather be a violation of the Constitution.

[Kweon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party and Floor Leader: "There is an underlying intention of the Democratic Party to paralyze the government and the ruling party. This is a politically oppressive special counsel bill aimed at a possible early presidential election if impeachment is accepted."]

While they stated they would observe the situation before deciding whether to request reconsideration, they reiterated that the impeachment motion against acting President Han requires the support of more than two-thirds of the attending members, just like for the president.

The ruling and opposition parties also engaged in a war of nerves over the appointment of three constitutional judges recommended by the National Assembly, with the Democratic Party stating they would complete the appointment consent process within next week, while the People Power Party insisted they would file a constitutional dispute with the Constitutional Court over whether the acting president can make the appointments, showing no signs of backing down.

KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.
문예슬
문예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

야 “24일 특검법 시한”…여 “국정마비 속셈”

야 “24일 특검법 시한”…여 “국정마비 속셈”
“헌법과 법률따라 결정”…<br>여야정협의체는 ‘기싸움’

“헌법과 법률따라 결정”…여야정협의체는 ‘기싸움’
[단독] ‘계엄의 밤’ 수사관 81명 대기했다…‘체포조’ 위해서였나

[단독] ‘계엄의 밤’ 수사관 81명 대기했다…‘체포조’ 위해서였나
경찰, 윤 대통령 지시 담긴 최상목 문건 확보…“통화내역도 분석 중”

경찰, 윤 대통령 지시 담긴 최상목 문건 확보…“통화내역도 분석 중”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.