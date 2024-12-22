Power struggle between parties hinders launching of inter-party consultative body

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Prime Minister's Office has remained silent in the face of strong pressure from the Democratic Party.



They continue to express the hope that political issues such as the appointment of special prosecutors and constitutional judges will be discussed in the National Assembly.



However, the inter-party consultative body to discuss these matters has yet to get started.



This is Shin Ji-hye reporting.



[Report]



The Prime Minister's Office, which has been monitoring discussions between the ruling and opposition parties, has not revealed any particular stance.



The atmosphere suggests that the likelihood of promulgation of the two special counsel bills on the 24th, as demanded by the Democratic Party, is low.



A Prime Minister's Office official stated, "There is no change in our existing position that we will continue to review in accordance with the Constitution and laws."



As much as the opposition's backlash was anticipated, it is expected that they will continue internal discussions until the legal deadline at the end of this month rather than responding immediately.



In this way, the Prime Minister's Office is passing the ball to the National Assembly.



To what extent and in what direction will presidential powers be exercised?



There are no clear regulations or precedents, and with the positions of the ruling and opposition parties clashing, it cannot be decided unilaterally.



It seems that the goal is to make a decision only after discussions have taken place in the inter-party consultative body.



However, the inter-party consultative body has not even started due to the power struggle between the parties.



The Democratic Party suggested forming a consultative body at the level of party leaders, but the People Power Party insisted on a working-level meeting.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "It is only appropriate for the leaders of both parties to attend, since the acting president and the head of the legislative body, the Speaker, will be present..."]



[Kweon Seong-dong/People Power Party Acting Leader and Floor Leader: "Whether the party leader or the floor leader attends is a matter to be discussed directly in-person, and it is not something to stubbornly fight over."]



It is reported that National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik is mediating by suggesting that "the representatives should attend at the start, and thereafter the floor leaders should participate," but it seems that more time will be needed before the consultative body can be launched, as a clash over the special counsel bill is expected to occur early next week.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



