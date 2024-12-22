News 9

Arrest warrant in consideration if President Yoon refuses Christmas Day summons

입력 2024.12.22 (23:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police conducted a closed-door investigation of Minister of Unification Kim Young-ho yesterday (Dec. 21).

It is reported that they are investigating what discussions took place during the Cabinet meeting held five minutes before the declaration of emergency martial law.

With Minister Kim's investigation concluded, all Cabinet members have now been investigated, except President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Key military leaders, including former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, who commanded military operations during the emergency martial law, have all been detained.

Now, the only remaining investigation is essentially of President Yoon.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has notified President Yoon that the investigation will take place at 10 AM on Christmas Day, the 25th.

President Yoon's side has not yet disclosed whether he will attend.

Kim So-young reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has not responded to the summons, stating that he has not yet formed a legal team.

The date for the summons investigation, as notified by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, is just three days away, but President Yoon has not yet submitted a request for legal representation.

[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/Dec. 19: "(Regarding attendance) I believe that once the President completes the formation of his legal team in the near future, a statement will be provided through the legal team."]

The prosecution and police have already completed summons investigations for most of the key figures involved in the emergency martial law turmoil.

Based on the statements and evidence gathered so far, they are expected to question President Yoon directly about the circumstances and allegations surrounding his declaration of emergency martial law.

Since receiving the case from the prosecution, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has been preparing for the investigation of President Yoon, which includes investigating figures such as Information Commander Moon Sang-ho.

It is reported that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials took into consideration that President Yoon currently remains president, in choosing Christmas Day as the investigation date, since there would be fewer people entering the office building.

The issue now is whether President Yoon will attend.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is considering requesting an arrest warrant if President Yoon continues to refuse to attend without justifiable reasons.

[Oh Dong-woon/Director of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials /Dec. 17/Legislative Judiciary Committee: "We have concluded that obtaining an arrest warrant is the most legally appropriate procedure. We are currently reviewing whether the conditions are met...."]

Meanwhile, the joint investigation team formed by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has reportedly secured President Yoon's mobile phone call records, obtained through a communication warrant from the court.

KBS News, Kim So-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Arrest warrant in consideration if President Yoon refuses Christmas Day summons
    • 입력 2024-12-22 23:14:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police conducted a closed-door investigation of Minister of Unification Kim Young-ho yesterday (Dec. 21).

It is reported that they are investigating what discussions took place during the Cabinet meeting held five minutes before the declaration of emergency martial law.

With Minister Kim's investigation concluded, all Cabinet members have now been investigated, except President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Key military leaders, including former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, who commanded military operations during the emergency martial law, have all been detained.

Now, the only remaining investigation is essentially of President Yoon.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has notified President Yoon that the investigation will take place at 10 AM on Christmas Day, the 25th.

President Yoon's side has not yet disclosed whether he will attend.

Kim So-young reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has not responded to the summons, stating that he has not yet formed a legal team.

The date for the summons investigation, as notified by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, is just three days away, but President Yoon has not yet submitted a request for legal representation.

[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/Dec. 19: "(Regarding attendance) I believe that once the President completes the formation of his legal team in the near future, a statement will be provided through the legal team."]

The prosecution and police have already completed summons investigations for most of the key figures involved in the emergency martial law turmoil.

Based on the statements and evidence gathered so far, they are expected to question President Yoon directly about the circumstances and allegations surrounding his declaration of emergency martial law.

Since receiving the case from the prosecution, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has been preparing for the investigation of President Yoon, which includes investigating figures such as Information Commander Moon Sang-ho.

It is reported that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials took into consideration that President Yoon currently remains president, in choosing Christmas Day as the investigation date, since there would be fewer people entering the office building.

The issue now is whether President Yoon will attend.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is considering requesting an arrest warrant if President Yoon continues to refuse to attend without justifiable reasons.

[Oh Dong-woon/Director of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials /Dec. 17/Legislative Judiciary Committee: "We have concluded that obtaining an arrest warrant is the most legally appropriate procedure. We are currently reviewing whether the conditions are met...."]

Meanwhile, the joint investigation team formed by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has reportedly secured President Yoon's mobile phone call records, obtained through a communication warrant from the court.

KBS News, Kim So-young.
김소영
김소영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

야 “24일 특검법 시한”…여 “국정마비 속셈”

야 “24일 특검법 시한”…여 “국정마비 속셈”
“헌법과 법률따라 결정”…<br>여야정협의체는 ‘기싸움’

“헌법과 법률따라 결정”…여야정협의체는 ‘기싸움’
[단독] ‘계엄의 밤’ 수사관 81명 대기했다…‘체포조’ 위해서였나

[단독] ‘계엄의 밤’ 수사관 81명 대기했다…‘체포조’ 위해서였나
경찰, 윤 대통령 지시 담긴 최상목 문건 확보…“통화내역도 분석 중”

경찰, 윤 대통령 지시 담긴 최상목 문건 확보…“통화내역도 분석 중”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.