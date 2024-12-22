Arrest warrant in consideration if President Yoon refuses Christmas Day summons

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police conducted a closed-door investigation of Minister of Unification Kim Young-ho yesterday (Dec. 21).



It is reported that they are investigating what discussions took place during the Cabinet meeting held five minutes before the declaration of emergency martial law.



With Minister Kim's investigation concluded, all Cabinet members have now been investigated, except President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Key military leaders, including former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, who commanded military operations during the emergency martial law, have all been detained.



Now, the only remaining investigation is essentially of President Yoon.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has notified President Yoon that the investigation will take place at 10 AM on Christmas Day, the 25th.



President Yoon's side has not yet disclosed whether he will attend.



Kim So-young reports.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol has not responded to the summons, stating that he has not yet formed a legal team.



The date for the summons investigation, as notified by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, is just three days away, but President Yoon has not yet submitted a request for legal representation.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Lawyer/Dec. 19: "(Regarding attendance) I believe that once the President completes the formation of his legal team in the near future, a statement will be provided through the legal team."]



The prosecution and police have already completed summons investigations for most of the key figures involved in the emergency martial law turmoil.



Based on the statements and evidence gathered so far, they are expected to question President Yoon directly about the circumstances and allegations surrounding his declaration of emergency martial law.



Since receiving the case from the prosecution, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has been preparing for the investigation of President Yoon, which includes investigating figures such as Information Commander Moon Sang-ho.



It is reported that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials took into consideration that President Yoon currently remains president, in choosing Christmas Day as the investigation date, since there would be fewer people entering the office building.



The issue now is whether President Yoon will attend.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is considering requesting an arrest warrant if President Yoon continues to refuse to attend without justifiable reasons.



[Oh Dong-woon/Director of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials /Dec. 17/Legislative Judiciary Committee: "We have concluded that obtaining an arrest warrant is the most legally appropriate procedure. We are currently reviewing whether the conditions are met...."]



Meanwhile, the joint investigation team formed by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has reportedly secured President Yoon's mobile phone call records, obtained through a communication warrant from the court.



KBS News, Kim So-young.



