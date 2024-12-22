News 9

Court to take stance as Yoon continues to refuse accepting impeachment documents

입력 2024.12.22

[Anchor]

It has now been over a week since the impeachment motion was passed in the National Assembly.

However, today (Dec. 22), President Yoon has not accepted any documents related to the impeachment trial from the Constitutional Court.

The document notifying the receipt of the impeachment trial has not been accepted for a week, and the preparatory order requesting a response has not been accepted for six days.

This means that President Yoon is refusing to accept the initial documents of the trial.

The Constitutional Court will announce its position on this matter tomorrow (Dec. 23).

Lee Ho-jun reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol stated in his public address that he will not evade responsibility for the declaration of emergency martial law.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Dec. 7: "I will not evade legal or political responsibility for the declaration of martial law."]

However, even after the impeachment motion was passed and the Constitutional Court entered the impeachment trial process, President Yoon has not accepted the documents related to the impeachment trial sent by the Constitutional Court.

In the past, former President Roh Moo-hyun accepted related documents the day after the impeachment motion was passed, and former President Park Geun-hye accepted them on the same day.

If the receipt of related documents is delayed, it could disrupt the trial schedule.

Therefore, there are also claims that President Yoon's side is not accepting the documents to delay the impeachment trial process.

[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "It seems he is trying to delay his impeachment trial process as much as possible."]

If his refusal to accept documents continues, the documents may be considered "accepted" through methods such as service by public notice or postal service.

In a situation where even the delivery of documents, the first step of the impeachment trial, is not taking place, the Constitutional Court plans to clarify its position on how to consider the delivery of documents and its effective date tomorrow (Dec. 23).

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

