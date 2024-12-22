News 9

Farmers' tractors proceed to presidential residence after 28-hour standoff with police

입력 2024.12.22 (23:36)

[Anchor]

Farmers drove their tractors to the capital, urging President Yoon to resign.

After a standoff with the police that lasted a staggering 28 hours in Namtaeryeong, they headed towards Yongsan.

Subsequently, the farmers and citizens held a rally near Hangangjin Station to demand impeachment.

Jin Seon-min reports.

[Report]

The standoff continued overnight near Namtaeryeong.

Police buses blocking the road began to move one by one.

[“Clear the way! Clear the way!”]

As the police 'wall' disappeared, the farmers' tractors began their march towards Yongsan.

It had been about 28 hours since the farmers, who brought their tractors demanding the president's resignation, faced off with the police.

[Park Hyun-jin/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: “Honestly, I was scared even until we came out. But I feel warm in my heart as it seems we are showing that we can move forward no matter what.”]

[Lim Jeong-jin/Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province: “There is a sense of urgency that the people must unite for the president to step down.”]

The police blocked the tractors that were trying to head towards the presidential residence, leading to an overnight standoff near Namtaeryeong.

[Song Geon-hee/Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: “I wondered why the police were making it so difficult... I thought I should at least help a little.”]

At one point, a physical clash occurred, and two participants in the rally were taken away by the police.

Once the police lifted the blockade, ten tractors proceeded to Hangangjin Station in Yongsan, where a rally demanding impeachment was held.

The organizers of the rally, 'Resignation Action,' applied for emergency relief to the National Human Rights Commission, claiming that the police's installation of barriers infringed on the freedom of assembly.

This is KBS News, Jin Seon-min.

