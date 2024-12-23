Temperatures to rise during the day tomorrow, no “White Christmas”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Dec. 22), the weather was extremely cold.



The morning temperatures in various inland areas were around minus 15 degrees.



The strong cold will continue until tomorrow (Dec. 23), and clear weather is expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



This is Lee Se-heum, a meteorological specialist.



[Report]



The view of downtown Seoul under clear blue skies is captured with our eyes and in photos.



This is thanks to the cold air that has cleared away the fine dust accumulated over the past few days.



[Jo Yoon-ji/Mokpo, Jeollanam-do: "I came up here because I wanted to get the Seoul skyline view, and I think I made a good choice because there is less fine dust than I expected and I can get a great view."]



The cold air from the northwest has brought along a powerful chill to the Korean Peninsula.



This morning, the temperature in Anheung-myeon, Hoengseong, Gangwon Province, dropped to minus 19.4 degrees, and in places like Cheorwon and Paju, the morning temperatures remained around minus 15 degrees, marking the lowest temperatures recorded this winter.



Due to the strong winds, the perceived temperature remained below zero even during the day in many areas.



A cold wave advisory has been in effect in the central region since yesterday, and the northern areas of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces were upgraded to a cold wave warning this morning.



The cold will continue tomorrow.



Tomorrow morning's temperatures are expected to be similar to or slightly higher than today, with Cheorwon at minus 15 degrees, Chuncheon at minus 12 degrees, and Seoul at minus 6 degrees.



[Yoon Ik-sang/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "This cold will continue until tomorrow morning, and then gradually ease as temperatures rise during the day. For the time being, we expect a fluctuation around the average temperatures."]



The Meteorological Administration forecasts that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will generally be clear or partly cloudy, making it difficult to expect a White Christmas.



On Christmas Day, Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be higher than average levels, but by the weekend, temperatures are likely to drop significantly again, showing a typical winter pattern of three cold days followed by four warm days.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



