Injured isolated hiker rescued after 10 hours in extreme cold, minus 10 degrees

[Anchor]

A hiker in his 30s was rescued after being isolated for 10 hours near the summit of Yongmunsan Mountain in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

In the severe cold weather, firefighters walked along a mountain path without a hiking trail to transport the hiker.

This is a report on weekend incidents by reporter Yoon Ah-rim.

[Report]

In the snow-covered mountains, firefighters are rescuing an isolated hiker.

[“Be careful. It’s slippery.”]

Yesterday (Dec. 21) at around 5:10 PM, a hiker in his 30s slipped and was injured near the summit of Yongmunsan Mountain in Yangpyeong.

Unable to walk due to his injuries, the hiker used his mobile phone to request rescue.

At that time, the remaining battery on his phone was only 16%.

[Ha Jong-geun/Gyeonggi Province Fire and Disaster Headquarters Fire Officer: “We asked him to turn off the phone and turn it back on at around 6:10 PM, which was the estimated time we could arrive.”]

The hiker was found after three hours, but due to the accumulated snow, helicopter transport was difficult, so firefighters walked from an altitude of 940 meters down the mountain to transport the hiker.

The temperature at that time was below minus 10 degrees Celsius.

The man, who was rescued about 10 hours after the accident, complained of hypothermia, but he is currently not in life-threatening condition.

Flames and black smoke rise.

Around 9 PM last night, a fire broke out in a house in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, resulting in the death of a woman in her 90s. In Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, a fire in a one-story house also led to the death of a woman in her 80s.

Today (Dec. 22) at around 6:40 AM, near the Gwangmyeong Interchange on the Second Gyeongin Expressway, a driver who had exited his vehicle after a collision was hit by a taxi that was came from behind and died.

It was investigated that this driver had been checking the scene after colliding with an SUV vehicle ahead.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

