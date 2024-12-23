News 9

Myung Tae-kyun's bail hearing to be held on Monday

입력 2024.12.23 (00:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A hearing on the bail request filed by Myung Tae-kyun, who has been arrested and indicted on charges of violating the Political Funds Act, will be held tomorrow (Dec. 23).

The prosecution is currently recovering over 150,000 files from the mobile phone used by Myung, known as the "golden phone," and is conducting content analysis.

Reporter Yoon Kyung-jae has the details.

[Report]

The preparatory hearing for the trial of Myung Tae-kyun and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun regarding the violation of the Political Funds Act will take place tomorrow at the Changwon District Court.

Alongside this, the hearing for Myung's bail request will also proceed.

As reasons for his bail request, Myung cited his poor knee health and the fact that he had already submitted the so-called "golden phone," which is considered key evidence, to the prosecution.

He argued that the main reason for his detention, the charge of "aiding in evidence concealment," has been resolved, and that there are no concerns about flight or destruction of evidence.

The prosecution is conducting content analysis of the forensic examination of three mobile phones and one USB memory submitted by Myung.

Among these, the prosecution has reportedly recovered over 150,000 files from the "golden phone" and secured the original recording of a phone call between President Yoon and Myung, which hints at the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

[Nam Sang-gwon/Myung Tae-kyun's lawyer/Dec. 19: "There was a recording between Myung Tae-kyun and Kim Jong-in. We also confirmed the text messages exchanged between Myung Tae-kyun and Mayor Hong Joon-pyo."]

If the court grants Myung's bail, the allegations of interference in nominations, which had somewhat quieted down due to the impeachment situation, are likely to resurface.

This is because Myung, who has sent messages targeting politicians such as President Yoon and Mayors Oh Se-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo while in custody, may continue to make additional revelations.

Last week, the prosecution investigated current lawmakers who were members of the nomination management committee of the People Power Party during the 2022 by-election, and there are projections that investigations into then-nomination committee chairman Yoon Sang-hyun and former leader Lee Jun-seok are imminent.

KBS News, Yoon Kyung-jae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Myung Tae-kyun's bail hearing to be held on Monday
    • 입력 2024-12-23 00:41:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

A hearing on the bail request filed by Myung Tae-kyun, who has been arrested and indicted on charges of violating the Political Funds Act, will be held tomorrow (Dec. 23).

The prosecution is currently recovering over 150,000 files from the mobile phone used by Myung, known as the "golden phone," and is conducting content analysis.

Reporter Yoon Kyung-jae has the details.

[Report]

The preparatory hearing for the trial of Myung Tae-kyun and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun regarding the violation of the Political Funds Act will take place tomorrow at the Changwon District Court.

Alongside this, the hearing for Myung's bail request will also proceed.

As reasons for his bail request, Myung cited his poor knee health and the fact that he had already submitted the so-called "golden phone," which is considered key evidence, to the prosecution.

He argued that the main reason for his detention, the charge of "aiding in evidence concealment," has been resolved, and that there are no concerns about flight or destruction of evidence.

The prosecution is conducting content analysis of the forensic examination of three mobile phones and one USB memory submitted by Myung.

Among these, the prosecution has reportedly recovered over 150,000 files from the "golden phone" and secured the original recording of a phone call between President Yoon and Myung, which hints at the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

[Nam Sang-gwon/Myung Tae-kyun's lawyer/Dec. 19: "There was a recording between Myung Tae-kyun and Kim Jong-in. We also confirmed the text messages exchanged between Myung Tae-kyun and Mayor Hong Joon-pyo."]

If the court grants Myung's bail, the allegations of interference in nominations, which had somewhat quieted down due to the impeachment situation, are likely to resurface.

This is because Myung, who has sent messages targeting politicians such as President Yoon and Mayors Oh Se-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo while in custody, may continue to make additional revelations.

Last week, the prosecution investigated current lawmakers who were members of the nomination management committee of the People Power Party during the 2022 by-election, and there are projections that investigations into then-nomination committee chairman Yoon Sang-hyun and former leader Lee Jun-seok are imminent.

KBS News, Yoon Kyung-jae.
윤경재
윤경재 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

야 “24일 특검법 시한”…여 “국정마비 속셈”

야 “24일 특검법 시한”…여 “국정마비 속셈”
“헌법과 법률따라 결정”…<br>여야정협의체는 ‘기싸움’

“헌법과 법률따라 결정”…여야정협의체는 ‘기싸움’
[단독] ‘계엄의 밤’ 수사관 81명 대기했다…‘체포조’ 위해서였나

[단독] ‘계엄의 밤’ 수사관 81명 대기했다…‘체포조’ 위해서였나
경찰, 윤 대통령 지시 담긴 최상목 문건 확보…“통화내역도 분석 중”

경찰, 윤 대통령 지시 담긴 최상목 문건 확보…“통화내역도 분석 중”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.