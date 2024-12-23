Myung Tae-kyun's bail hearing to be held on Monday

동영상 고정 취소

A hearing on the bail request filed by Myung Tae-kyun, who has been arrested and indicted on charges of violating the Political Funds Act, will be held tomorrow (Dec. 23).



The prosecution is currently recovering over 150,000 files from the mobile phone used by Myung, known as the "golden phone," and is conducting content analysis.



Reporter Yoon Kyung-jae has the details.



[Report]



The preparatory hearing for the trial of Myung Tae-kyun and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun regarding the violation of the Political Funds Act will take place tomorrow at the Changwon District Court.



Alongside this, the hearing for Myung's bail request will also proceed.



As reasons for his bail request, Myung cited his poor knee health and the fact that he had already submitted the so-called "golden phone," which is considered key evidence, to the prosecution.



He argued that the main reason for his detention, the charge of "aiding in evidence concealment," has been resolved, and that there are no concerns about flight or destruction of evidence.



The prosecution is conducting content analysis of the forensic examination of three mobile phones and one USB memory submitted by Myung.



Among these, the prosecution has reportedly recovered over 150,000 files from the "golden phone" and secured the original recording of a phone call between President Yoon and Myung, which hints at the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.



[Nam Sang-gwon/Myung Tae-kyun's lawyer/Dec. 19: "There was a recording between Myung Tae-kyun and Kim Jong-in. We also confirmed the text messages exchanged between Myung Tae-kyun and Mayor Hong Joon-pyo."]



If the court grants Myung's bail, the allegations of interference in nominations, which had somewhat quieted down due to the impeachment situation, are likely to resurface.



This is because Myung, who has sent messages targeting politicians such as President Yoon and Mayors Oh Se-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo while in custody, may continue to make additional revelations.



Last week, the prosecution investigated current lawmakers who were members of the nomination management committee of the People Power Party during the 2022 by-election, and there are projections that investigations into then-nomination committee chairman Yoon Sang-hyun and former leader Lee Jun-seok are imminent.



KBS News, Yoon Kyung-jae.



