Evolution of Ukrainian drones from urgency to overcome frontline disadvantage

[Anchor]

Videos are being released, showing soldiers presumed to be from the DPRK helplessly falling victim to drone attacks from Ukraine.

This footage shows a Ukrainian drone attacking a high-rise building in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, yesterday.

Ukraine has been dedicated to drone development to overcome its power disadvantage.

KBS reporters visited a drone engineering training institution to uncover the secrets behind this.

Lee Seung-cheol reports from Kyiv, Ukraine.

[Report]

The beginning was lacking.

They attached bombs to a drone made from just $50 worth of Chinese parts in an attempt to stop Russian tanks.

[Maksim Sheremet/Director of Dronarnya: "Kamikaze zs you can see, this drone is better assembled. It has maybe 100% of Chinese components."]

However, to suppress the overwhelming number of Russian infantry, the Ukrainian military needed to be able to recycle drones and launch multiple sorties.

So, they modified the drones to drop grenades and return.

[Maksim Sheremet: "One way drone rebuilt to separate use drones with some legs et cetera. So guys return this drone for dropping some presents to enemy head. "]

To conduct reconnaissance day and night, they equipped the drones with multiple cameras and installed first-person cameras to look at enemy positions from the drone's perspective.

[Maksim Sheremet: "It also has like reconnaissance cameras. It's like simple hero three go full hd cameras. But it's enough. It has thermal camera handmade. It has FPV cameras."]

To avoid Russian jamming, they developed a method to attach thin fiber optic cables, allowing them to operate without interference up to 10 km away.

[Drone Training Institution Official: "(The flight distance) depends from the links of the fiber and from the size of flight."]

Since the war began, this training institution has produced over 300 elite drone technicians for the Ukrainian military.

There are hundreds of such training institutions in Ukraine.

The drone capabilities of the Ukrainian military are not simply a result of superior technology.

The urgency to overcome the frontline disadvantage has combined with creative ideas to yield results.

This is Lee Seung-cheol from KBS News in Kyiv, Ukraine.

