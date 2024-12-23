News 9

Third military reconnaissance satellite enables more thorough monitoring of N. Korea

[Anchor]

Our military's third reconnaissance satellite, which is tasked with monitoring North Korea, was successfully launched last night.

It is said that this enables more thorough surveillance of North Korea.

Go Eun-hee reports.

[Report]

["3, 2, 1!"]

The military's third reconnaissance satellite was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA.

It was launched around 8:34 PM yesterday, separated from the launch vehicle after 51 minutes, and successfully entered its target orbit. It also established communication with overseas ground stations 2 hours and 56 minutes after its launch.

Like the second satellite, the third reconnaissance satellite is equipped with a high-performance imaging radar, SAR.

SAR is a device that sends radio waves to the ground and visualizes the signals that bounce back. Although it captures images in black and white, it can conduct reconnaissance day and night regardless of weather conditions.

The first satellite is equipped with EO·IR technology that utilizes visible light and infrared, which allows for clear image acquisition, but makes reconnaissance difficult in bad weather.

Operating the three reconnaissance satellites together minimizes the impact of weather and enables three-dimensional monitoring of North Korea through multi-angle imaging.

Another advantage is the reduction in reconnaissance cycles.

Satellite No. 1 captured images of the Korean Peninsula twice a day in an orbit that passes over the polar regions, while satellites No. 2 and 3 can capture images of the Korean Peninsula up to six times a day as they orbit around the equator.

[Seok Jong-gun/Director of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration: "Once military reconnaissance satellites No. 4 and 5, and the small satellite system are launched, it will be possible to monitor North Korea dozens of times a day..."]

When two additional reconnaissance satellites are launched next year, monitoring of North Korea will be possible every two hours, and with the deployment of small satellites, the cycle is expected to be shortened to within 30 minutes.

This is KBS News, Go Eun-hee.

