Warning against 'blue light' causing dry eye syndrome, skin aging, sleep disorders

[Anchor]



The number of patients with dry eye syndrome is increasing significantly.



The 'blue light' emitted from computer monitors and smartphone screens is harmful to eye health.



It is said to even cause skin aging, so you need to be cautious.



Medical reporter Lee Chung-heon has the details.



[Report]



This is an office in Seoul.



Workers who look at monitors all day for work feel eye fatigue.



[Han Jae-seok/Seoul Gangseo-gu: "When I look at the monitor all day, my eyes often become very blurry and bloodshot."]



[Bae So-yeon/Seoul Mapo-gu: "Since I wear contact lenses, by the afternoon, my eyes feel very dry and I often feel irritation. So I keep applying eye drops frequently."]



The average smartphone usage time for Koreans is 5 hours a day.



When you add computer or tablet usage, most of the day is spent in front of digital devices.



The problem is the blue light emitted from these devices.



Blue light reduces blinking, increasing the risk of dry eye syndrome by 32%.



In the evening, it suppresses melatonin secretion, leading to sleep disorders.



Prolonged exposure can lead to vision deterioration.



[Yoon Kyung-cheol/Professor/President of the Korean Dry Eye Society: "Damage to the corneal epithelial cells due to blue light can cause symptoms like light scattering, temporary vision loss, and disruption of the tear film."]



Blue light also affects the skin.



It penetrates deeper than UV rays, destroying collagen and causing pigmentation.



To avoid these side effects, it is recommended to follow the so-called "20-20 rule" of taking a 20-second break for every 20 minutes of using a digital device.



You should also look up at something more than 6 meters away to relieve eye fatigue.



When your eyes are dry, use eye drops, and stop using your smartphone 2 hours before bedtime to ensure a good night's sleep.



This is KBS News, Lee Chung-heon.



