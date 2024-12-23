The first Korea-Japan Women's Basketball All-Star Game turns festive
The women's professional basketball All-Star Game was held for the first time ever as a showdown between Korean and Japanese All-Stars.
Unlike the usually fierce Korea-Japan matches, this game was a delightful event that entertained basketball fans from both countries.
Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.
[Report]
At the Bucheon Gymnasium where the All-Star Game took place, not only Korean fans but also Japanese fans came to enjoy the festival.
[Korean Fan: "Let's go Korea!"]
[Japanese Fan: "Go Japan!"]
From the beginning, the players showed a different demeanor to the fans, with cheerful dances.
The game was filled with fun rather than intensity, with coaches even stepping in as players.
Jin An showed up wearing a wig, showcasing a powerful dance ceremony and was very active. Kim Dan-bi played the role of a traitor by wearing the Japanese team uniform.
The highlight was the Japanese team's piggyback shot.
A tall player scored while carrying a shorter player, working as a duo.
On the other hand, in the skills challenge, the competition was fierce as they put their pride on the line, but led by Heo Ye-eun, the Korean All-Stars took the victory.
The Korean and Japanese teams, having shared a festive atmosphere and friendship, concluded the All-Star Game with a promise to meet again.
[Jin An/Korean All-Star MVP: "I thought, 'Whatever, let's have fun.' I hope we can go to Japan next time."]
[Okamoto Miu/Japanese All-Star MVP: "If Korean players can come to Japan, I would like to have another All-Star Game together. Thank you."]
This All-Star Game, which served as a platform for exchange between the Korean and Japanese basketball communities, was a great year-end gift for basketball fans in both countries.
KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
