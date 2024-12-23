Gas Corporation holds 3rd place by knocking down KCC with 14 three-pointers

동영상 고정 취소

In men's professional basketball, Korea Gas Corporation secured third place with a strong defeat against KCC, led by the dazzling offensive power of Nicholson and Belangel.



A fast break following a block shot by Korea Gas Corporation's Ndoye is followed by Belangel's three-pointer.



The Gas Corporation completely overwhelmed KCC in height and speed.



Nicholson, who averages over 20 points, consistently added to his score tally today as well.



Even when double-teamed by two defenders, he managed to sink an accurate hook shot.



As Belangel also ignited three-point shots, KCC lost their momentum in the chase.



With Kwak Jeong-hoon, who played for KCC until last season, joining the three-point shooting parade, the Gas Corporation surged ahead without restraint.



With 14 three-pointers, the Gas Corporation defeated KCC by 26 points, holding their third place position.



[Kwak Jeong-hoon/Korea Gas Corporation: "Seeing Coach Kang Hyuk smile after I made a shot also made me feel good. I think the desperate effort we put into every rebound led to good results."]



LG, led by Yang Jun-seok's outstanding performance in the final moments of the game, defeated Jeonggwanjang and achieved their fifth consecutive win. Yang Jun-seok scored 9 points in the fourth quarter alone, becoming the hero of the victory.



This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.



